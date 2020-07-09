10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lindsay Ell

Country music is a genre all its own, and we appreciate that. From slow ballads to upbeat songs about things that are just as simple and touching and entertaining as you want, this type of music always finds a way into your soul. It’s the official music of summertime, if you ask anyone in the south, and it’s all about feeling good and having fun. Lindsay Ell is a country singer who knows just what she’s doing, and we love her talent. She’s someone we want to get to know more about.
1. She’s Canadian
Canada and country music might not be two things you put together often, but you’d be surprised. One of the most successful country stars in the world is Canadian (we love Shania Twain) and Lindsay Ell is not too far behind her. She’s from Calgary, which is in Alberta. She was both born and raised Canadian.
2. She’s an 80s Baby
Barely, but we count her as part of the 80s baby genre. She was born on March 20, 1989, so she spent most of the last year of one of the greatest decades on earth, and it counts. It might also help you to know that her full name is Lindsay Elizabeth Ell, and she’s always been close to her family. Those are the little details that just make her who she is.
3. She’s Got a Unique Sound
She’s well known as a country music singer, but she’s got a unique sound that incorporates a bit more than just country into her sound. Her music also shows unique hints of rock, mixed with a little blues sound. While that might not sound entirely unique, she also throws in a big of pop. Most country stars with a little extra in their sound pick one or the other. It’s either a little country and a little pop – think Carrie Underwood or old Taylor Swift – or a little rock and blues. She’s got all three incorporated into her country sound.
4. She’s Been Musically Inclined Forever
At the age of six, she began playing the piano. That’s a perfect age to learn, too, when you’re still young and impressionable. But, it was at the age of 8 she decided she was really into the guitar. She found her dad’s collection, and that changed her life. She finally decided at the age of 8 to go ahead and make the switch from piano to guitar, and we might say it changed her life.
5. She’s Smart
You have to be smart if you want to graduate with the honor of being named your class valedictorian, correct? She did. She graduated high school at Bishop Carroll High as the valedictorian – a year early, at that. She then studied business in college. She went to the University of Calgary. Following that, she attended that Berklee College of Music to hone in on her craft.
6. She’s Got a New Album Coming Out
She only just announced that she’s got a new album making its debut, and we are all for it. She’s been heralded as quite talented for some time, but this is the one that critics believe is going to launch her into superstardom. It’s called “Heart Theory,” and she took a shot at writing some personal lyrics on it, and fans are loving what they are hearing so far.
7. She’s Worked With Serious Talent
This is a young woman who has been in the business since she was 15, and she’s gotten to work with some seriously talented stars. She’s worked with people like Kane Brown, Brantley Gilbert, and even Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line fame). She’s learning from the best when she’s working with the best, and it shows.
8. She’s Introducing a New Concept
We mentioned she has a new album coming out, but this new album is one that is going to show off her stages of grief. It’s a cool concept, and we cannot wait to see it. She’s going to introduce her feelings by encompassing all of her songs into categories. There are seven total categories on the album, and they include shock, anger, denial, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance, and she calls them the stages of grief.
9. She Dated Bobby Bones
She’s no stranger to love, and we know that because she has a very famous ex. His name is Bobby Bones, and she spent approximately a year with him. They ended their relationship back in 2017, but they also remain friends. They’ve made it clear they support one another tremendously, and that’s a big thing. She even sang one of her new songs in front of him.
10. She Had Professional Issues with Her Personal Life
There was a time in her career when she was dating Bobby Bones and she had a hard time with her professional life as a result. The radio host was apparently bad for business as some stations would cancel her upcoming visits with her because he was a rival station radio host. We don’t think that seems like a very fair business practice by any means.