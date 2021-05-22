Lindsey Beer has been working extremely hard for the last few years. After getting her foot in the door of the entertainment industry, she has been focused on building a solid resume. So far that’s exactly what she’s done, and she’s getting ready to add another very impressive credit to the list. It has recently been announced that Lindsey will be the writer and director of an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. The movie will be a sequel for the remake that came out in 2019. The project will be Lindsey’s biggest job to date, and she’s ready to knock it out of the park. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lindsey Beer.
1. She’s From Utah
There isn’t much information floating around about Lindsey’s upbringing but we do know that she is originally from Utah. While Utah may be a great place for a lot of things, it’s certainly not the best place to start a career in the entertainment industry. Lindsey eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles.
2. She’s A Private Person
As a writer and director, Lindsey spends all of her time behind the scenes, so it’s not super surprising that she would live her personal life in a similar fashion. She has never been one to share much personal information and Twitter appears to be the only social media platform she’s active on.
3. She’s Always Wanted To Work In The Film Industry
From an early age, Lindsey realized that working in film was something she wanted to do. During an interview with Discussing Film, Lindsey said, “I grew up around the independent film world and had always loved film and wanted to be a part of it. I had a roundabout journey to finally getting there, but it began in earnest with me moving to LA, writing scripts like a maniac and giving them to anyone and everyone who would give me the time of day.”
4. She Loves Science Fiction
Throughout her career, Lindsey has worked in a variety of genres, but science fiction is particularly close to her heart. Lindsey told Hypable, “What I love about it is that you can really take on societal problems in a funhouse mirror way, in a way you can’t in other genres. Just really say something. And also use the full breadth of your imagination. I love it.”
5. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser Was Heavily Inspired By Her Real Experiences
In 2018, Lindsey made her debut as a writer and producer with the film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. The project helped establish Lindsey as one of the most talented up-and-comers in the industry. Lots of people wonder what inspired her to create the story, and the answer is very simple. Much of the story was taken from her personal experiences as a teenager.
6. She Finds It Important To Include Characters Who Are Disabled
Diverse representation is very important, and Lindsey is doing her part to bring it to her films. While talking to Hypable, Lindsey said, “For whatever reason, it’s always been important to me to create more roles for people who are thought of traditionally as disabled. We just don’t have enough of those, and even when we do we don’t have enough of them being played by actors who actually have those disabilities. ”
7. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Training
Since there isn’t much information about Lindsey’s personal life, we weren’t able to find any details on her education. While she has mentioned going to college in some of her interviews, it’s unclear what school she attended and whether she had any formal screenwriting training.
8. Working On Pet Semetary Is A Dream Come True
Stephen King is easily one of the most well-known authors of his generation, and his books have inspired dozens of movies including Pet Semetary. Getting the chance to be a part of the Pet Semetary franchise is an incredibly proud moment for Lindsey as both a fan and a creator.
9. She Was Park Of The Writers’ Room For Godzilla Vs. Kong
Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t listed as a writing credit on Lindsey’s IMDB page, but she was actually a part of the making of the movie. Lindsey was in the writers’ room for the project and she told Discussing Film that it was one of her favorite movies to be a part of so far.
10. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Of course, one of Lindsey’s main goals is always to make sure that her work is entertaining. In addition to that, though, she hopes to be an inspiration for those who are looking to get into the industry. She especially hopes that young women will see her career and know that it’s possible for them to accomplish their dreams.