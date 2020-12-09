When Lindsey Stirling got her start on YouTube nearly 15 years ago, she had no idea that her channel would eventually blow up. Well-known for her violin covers and dance routines, Lindsey has been able to reach countless people from all walks of life. Her YouTube channel has amassed more than 12 million followers and she has gotten to perform all over the world. The success she’s had on YouTube has also given her a large following on other social media platforms. At this point, you’ve probably seen some of Lindsey’s content somewhere even if you aren’t familiar with her by name. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lindsey Stirling.
1. She Comes From Humble Beginnings
Lindsey was raised in Arizona and she came from a family that didn’t have lots of financial resources. As a result, her parents had to get creative in order for her to be able to pursue her dreams of playing the violin. They agreed that Lindsey could take shortened lessons at a lower cost, but they were told that she would likely never to learn to play with just 15 minutes of lessons per week. However, Lindsey defied the odds and went on to become a very talented player.
2. Her Father’s Love For Music Inspired Her
Music has been a part of Lindsey’s life for almost as long as she can remember. She told Rocker Magazine, “When I was young my father loved music, especially classical music, and so I grew up to these masterpieces being blasted on our old record player. Our family also attended free orchestra concerts at the park. I grew to appreciate orchestra music and noticed early-on that the strings—particularly the violins—were featured the most.”
3. She Isn’t A Formally Trained Dancer
Lindsey has always loved to dance. Unfortunately, however, her family could not afford to have her take dance lessons and violin lessons. Still, Lindsey continued to create and learn choreography on her own and managed to become a skilled dancer without any classical training.
4. She Started College As A Film Major
Lindsey graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in in music, but she started her college career as a film major. During an interview with The Chicago Tribune she said, “I actually started out as a film major in college, and even in high school, I was always making music videos with my friends, you know, roping them into these projects…Being a film major really helped me go into the YouTube space because not only do I think in music terms, sometimes the idea–before I even write the song, I’ve got the idea for a video.”
5. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Lindsey is a proud member of the Mormon church and her faith continues to play an important role in her life. When she goes on tour, she doesn’t allow any drugs or alcohol on the tour bus. She told The Chicago Tribune, “I really think that the whole no drugs or alcohol or whatever allowed on the bus, I think that makes a big difference. And it surely eliminates a lot of potential drama that could happen. We’re just a pretty clean, happy little tour.”
6. Her YouTube Channel Has More Than Three Billion Views
When people bring up Lindsey’s YouTube channel, they often talk about the number of followers she has. While there’s no denying that having 12.7 million followers is very impressive, what’s even more impressive is the fact that her channel has gotten more than 3.1 billion total views.
7. She Loves Touring
Lindsey is literally getting to live out her dreams. She is doing what she’s always wanted to do and she’s loving every minute of it. That said, however, her favorite part of her job is getting to tour. She loves traveling all over the world and being able to perform in front of her fans.
8. She’s Very Grateful For Her Fans
There’s no doubt that Lindsey is extremely talented, but she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of her devoted fans. This is something that she has never taken for granted. She has a great relationship with her fans and is very grateful for all of the people who have supported her along the way.
9. She’s A Dog Mom
Lindsey hasn’t started a family of her own yet, but she’s getting the chance to put her maternal skills to good use thanks to her fur babies. She has two cute little dogs named Pepper and Luna. Not only do they both make appearances on her Instagram, but they have their own profiles.
10. She’s Really Close With Her Family
Lindsey comes from a very close knit family and they continue to have strong relationships. One of the things Lindsey is most proud of is being an aunt. She loves spending time with her nieces as often as possible although they’re too young to realize just who she is.