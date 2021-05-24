10 Things You Didn’t Know about Linh Barbie

Linh Barbie is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She’s a young woman who has made herself famous online by sharing photos of herself, sharing videos of herself, and making herself prominent online by participating in social media. She’s someone the world recognizes, but the world knows very little about this young star. There is virtually nothing available about her personal life, her family, her relationship status, or even her own childhood. She’s a mystery to the world except for what she chooses to share online, and we have a feeling she might like it that way.
1. She is an Actor
When she created her Instagram bio, she listed herself as an actor. You have the option to make your page with a title, and hers is actor. Many use the terms business page or personal page or creator, but she chooses actor. The only problem we have is that we cannot find anything she’s acted in to confirm this.
2. She Loves Color
While many social media influencers have what you might call a theme or an aesthetic for their feeds, hers is nothing short of bright and colorful. She uses a lot of bright, bold, and even pastel colors on her feed, and it’s colorful and fun. She’s not into being a greige influencer or a black and white one – she likes her color.
3. She is an Influencer
Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of Linh Barbie holding up products. She shills things that she loves or that she is being commissioned to sell. She has a large fan base, too, so she’s able to charge for those things each time she posts them. It can be a very profitable game if you know how to play.
4. She Has Follwoers
On Instagram alone, she has more than 228k followers. This number puts her into the influencer range that pays well and is not considered micro. With hundreds of thousands of followers, she can do what she wants, make money off of her platform, and she can live the life she’s always wanted to live.
5. She’s Private
Here is the thing about Linh Barbie. You won’t learn much of anything about her that is not what she wants you to learn. She is not going to share anything that is too personal. She’s not sharing anything that is going to make her life feel less than private, and she is not going to change that, either.
6. She Has Fun
She’s a young woman who knows how to have a good time. She has a lot of fun hanging out with her friends and her family, and she makes sure she shares photos of them out having a good time. She comes across as someone who loves life and loves what it has to offer, and that’s a nice thing.
7. She’s Not Afraid to be Bold
Linh Barbie is a bold young woman, and nothing is off-limits. She’s happy to change it up, to be different, and to make sure she’s standing out in a crowd. Whether that means dying her hair bright blue and green, or just one color at a time, she’s happy to be as bold as possible, and she rocks it. There is nothing she doesn’t look fabulous in.
8. She Loves Fashion
Linh Barbie is a woman who loves fashion. She loves all that is related to being fashionable, and she has a very strong sense of self. She is happy to change it up when she feels like it, and there is no one way to describe her style. She’s feminine while also being casual. She brings a sense of masculinity to some of her outfit choices, and she’s not afraid to think outside the fashion box when it is time for her to get dressed and ready to go out.
9. She is a Summer Baby
While we might not know what year she was born or how old she is, we do know that her birthday is July 23. She posted a photo of herself that is captioned “happy birthday to me,” with the date July 23 on it. We have no idea how old she is, but we know she’s celebrating a new birthday in July.
10. She Has Tens of Millions of TikTok Followers
It was June 8, 2020, when she was excited to celebrate with the world that she’d reached a milestone. Not just any milestone, either. It’s a huge one. She reached the 10 million follower mark on the social channel, and she celebrated with balloons and a photoshoot. It’s a huge deal, and she’s up to 16 million as of May 2021.