Born Lionel Gerard Green, professional wrestling fans know him best as Lio Rush. Lio made his professional wrestling debut in 2014 and eventually became a part of WWE lineup. Sadly, Lio was one of the wrestlers who was released from his contract when WWE cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there’s no doubt that losing a job is never an easy thing to deal with, Lio has done the best to take the news in stride. Since his departure from WWE, Lio has started to focus his energy on other interests and he’s actually gotten into the independent wrestling scene. Through the ups and downs he’s faced, Lio has made it clear that he is always going to push forward. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lio Rush.
1. His Parents Are Gospel Musicians
Lio was born and raised in Maryland where he still lives today. He comes from a religious family where both of his parents were gospel musicians. Although faith played a big role in his life during his upbringing, it’s unclear whether or not he is still involved in the church.
2. He Wrestled In High School
Many people who embark on career in professional wrestling don’t actually have wrestling experience. Instead, they are drawn to the opportunity because of the acting and acrobatics that come with it. Lio, on the other hand, was wrestling long before he made it to WWE. He was a member of the wrestling team at his high school in Maryland.
3. He’s Struggled With Mental Health Issues
Mental health is something that should be a priority for everyone, but it’s also something that lots of people are scared to talk about. During his time in the spotlight, Lio has opened up about struggles he’s faced with his mental health. In 2019, he told Wrestling INC. “Seven years ago, I was in a suicidal state. There was a point in time where I was hospitalized for a few days because I was in such a bad state. It was really hard to continue, but I made the decision that I wouldn’t give up. I decided to keep pushing forward.”
4. He Released An Album
Music has always been an important part of Lio’s life and he loves expressing himself through song. In the summer of 2019 he released his first single “Scenic Lullaby”. After being let go from WWE, Lio decided to focus his energy on making music. He released his debut album The Final Match in the summer of 2020.
5. He Has An Account On Cameo
Just because Lio is no longer a part of WWE doesn’t mean that fans love him any less. He built a huge following during his time in the ring and there are people all over the world who would love the chance to connect with him. He has an account on Cameo where he sells personalized video shoutouts for $30.
6. He’s A YouTuber
As a talented young star Lio knows the importance of using social media to his advantage. He has built a large following across social media platforms including YouTube where he’s built a fairly successful channel. He currently has more than 18,000 subscribers and his videos have gotten over 787,000 total views.
7. He’s A Family Man
The world may know Lio best for his career as a professional wrestler, but at home he’s simply a husband and a father. He and his wife, Sarah Lai Wah, have been married since 2018 and they share two children together. Sarah is an artist and social media influencer with more than 18,000 followers on Instagram.
8. He’s On OnlyFans
OnlyFans has been around since 2016, but it didn’t start gaining international mainstream popularity until 2020. The platform, which is essentially a premium content market place, has become well-known for x-rated content although there are some users who don’t use OnlyFans in that way. Lio has an account on the platform and people can subscribe for $29.99 per month.
9. He’s Getting Into Acting
Some people would consider professional wrestling acting although it is very different than traditional acting roles. By the looks of things, Lio may be trying to get into the more glamorous side of acting. His IMDB page lists an acting credit for a film called Turning Heel which is still in the pre-production process.
10. He’s A Brand Ambassador
Building a large following on social media is about more than just being popular on the Internet. Once a person’s social media following reaches a certain number they can get the opportunity to partner with big companies. At 393,000 Instagram followers, Lio has definitely gotten to that point. He has collaborated with several brands and is an ambassador for the Boba Wrap.