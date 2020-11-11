10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Barlow

It’s been a few years since The Realhousewives franchise added a new city to its lineup, and now the time has finally come. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the latest show to join the family and Lisa Barlow is one of its stars. Barlow is proud to call Salt Lake City her home and she’s excited to share it with the world. While there are lots of stereotypes and misconceptions about the city and the people who live there, Lisa is looking forward to giving a glimpse into the ‘real’ Salt Lake City. But of course, since the show is part of The Real Housewives, there will be plenty of drama and glamour to go around. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, Lisa Barlow.
1. She Is An Entrepreneur
Despite the name of the show, Lisa isn’t technically a housewife. She’s actually a successful entrepreneur who has had several business ventures of the years. She is best-known for starting a marketing company called Luxe as well as a tequila brand called VIDA.
2. She Is Originally From New York
Even though she’s a pretty proud Salt Lake resident, Lisa is originally from New York. She was born and raised there but moved to Utah to attend college at Brigham Young University. She moved back to New York after college but was so in love with Salt Lake that she decided to move back and she’s been there ever since.
3. RHOSLC Is Her First Reality Show
For some people, jumping from one reality show to the next has become a career. That isn’t true in Lisa Barlow’s case, however. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is her very first reality TV appearance. She also doesn’t have any professional acting credits.
4. She Is A Mormon…But With A Twist
Lisa is a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, but she doesn’t follow all of the traditional ‘rules’ of being a Mormon. Instead, she believes that being a Mormon is all about having “a higher conscious level of self” and she is a firm believer in inclusivity and not judging others.
5. She Is A Wife And Mother
Lisa’s career isn’t the only thing that she’s been devoting lots of time and attention to. She is also a devoted wife and mother. She and her husband, John, have been married for almost 20 years and they have two beautiful children together. When Lisa has free time, you can bet that she looks forward to spending it with her family.
6. She Was Surprised By The Drama On The Show
Everybody knows that reality TV is nothing without some good old fashioned drama, but Lisa still found herself feeling surprised by all of the drama on RHOSLC. She told Page Six, “There’s a couple of [pot-stirrers]. Like, shockingly, a couple of them. I was surprised.” She continued, “I think some people are just naturally emotional and lead with emotion, so you got their natural, maybe even intensified emotion, but then I think there were some — two in particular — that would like anything for camera”
7. She Loves Fashion
Fashion and style probably aren’t things that come to mind when people think of Salt Lake City, but Lisa is here to let the world know that there are lots of fashionable people in Salt Lake, and she’s one of them. She loves expressing herself through her clothing and she has a knack for putting together cute outfits.
8. She Is Adventurous
Lisa is the kind of person who loves to have a good time and she isn’t afraid of a little adrenaline rush every once in a while. She likes to be adventurous and she looks forward to trying new things. Some of her favorite things to do include traveling, boating, and skiing.
9. She Already Has A Big Social Media Following
Despite having never been on reality TV before, Lisa already has a pretty impressive social media following. At the moment, she has well over 15,000 followers and there’s a very good chance that the number is only going to increase as the show gains popularity.
10. She Is All About Positivity
Lisa is the type of person who is always looking at the bright side of things and she does her best to maintain this mindset. Not only does she like to be positive herself, but she likes to spread the feeling to others. Hopefully, she’s able to keep the good vibes going among her cast mates throughout the season.