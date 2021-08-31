Lisa Joy has been behind the scenes for her entire career in the entertainment industry, so most people probably aren’t familiar with her face. However, there’s a very good chance that you’re familiar with her work. She is best known for writing and producing the popular TV series, Westworld. The show has reached countless people all over the world, and Lisa’s creativity never ceased to amaze viewers. Not only is Westworld still in production, but Lisa is also working on other major projects. In 2021, she released a film called Reminiscence. She also has a couple of other projects in the works. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lisa Joy.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Lisa was born and raised in New Jersey to a white father and an Asian (Taiwanese) mother. Even though she is very proud of both of the cultures that have made her who she is, she admits that she sometimes felt like an outsider because of her different backgrounds.
2. She Has An Ivy League Education
Education is something that has always been important to Lisa, and she really excelled in her studies. After graduating from high school, she went on to attend college at Stanford University. She then attended Harvard Law School where she earned her juris doctor degree.
3. She’s A Lawyer
Lisa’s journey through the entertainment industry has definitely been an interesting one. After graduating from Harvard Law, and passed the bar in California and began practicing law. However, she eventually realized that she wanted to do something else. During an interview with Paste Magazine, Lisa said, “Even now, when people ask what I do for a living, I just reflexively say ‘lawyer.’ I just can’t quite say writer because I think I’ll just feel like a poser”.
4. She’s A Wife And Mother
As someone who has spent her career behind the scenes, it’s probably not a huge surprise that Lisa has been pretty quiet when it comes to her personal life. She has been married to writer and director Jonathan Nolan since 2009. The couple met on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Memento. They now have two children together.
5. She Loves Poetry
Screenwriting isn’t the only type of writing that Lisa enjoys. Lisa is a big fan of poetry and for. while she was sharing daily poems on social media. Even though she doesn’t share them at often, she still has a few poems on her Instagram profile. It’s unclear whether she’s ever written any poetry herself.
6. She Used To Play Soccer
Sports aren’t really Lisa’s thing, but when she was younger she gave them an honest try. In the summer of 2021, Lisa shared a photo of her childhood soccer team. In the caption, she admitted that she wasn’t a very good soccer player, but her height made up for some of what she lacked in talent.
7. She’s A Dog Person
Knowing whether someone prefers dogs over cats can give you more insight into their personality than some people realize. For anyone out there who was wondering, Lisa is definitely a dog person. She and her family have an adorable fur baby named Roscoe.
8. She Almost Used A Male Pseudonym To Release Reminiscence
It’s no secret that the entertainment industry can be a bit sexist, and this is something that Lisa has really come to understand from first-hand experience. As a result, she considered using a male name when pitching the script for Reminiscence. When explaining her reasoning, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “it just felt like because it was genre and because of its action, that people might take me more seriously. In every industry, there tends to be pay disparities between men and women, and I figured, well, they won’t know what I am and maybe I’ll just try to do that — try to not have them read it with the implicit bias of a woman writing it, ergo it’s not as action-packed or whatever”.
9. She Likes Spending Time Outside
Lisa enjoys getting outside and breathing in the fresh air, especially after a busy day of work. Whether it be going for walks with her family or sitting outside and enjoying the beauty of her surroundings, being outdoors has become a great way for her to relax and recharge.
10. She Didn’t Watch A Lot Of Shows And Movies When She Was A Kid
TV and movies are a huge part of Lisa’s life now, but that wasn’t always the case. While talking to Paste Magazine, she said, ” I wasn’t really allowed to watch TV or films when I was a kid. I started watching them when I was in college as an au pair. I used to teach kids with learning disabilities, and when they had gone to bed, I would watch black-and-white films and that’s how I got acquainted with noir.”