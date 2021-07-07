The last two years have been huge for the social media platform TikTok. At first, it was mostly Gen Z’ers who are getting attention on TikTok, but recently, people have all ages have started to go viral. Among them is Lisa Tranel who has gotten a lot of attention due to her uncanny resemblance to actress Jennifer Aniston. In a very short amount of time, Lisa has gotten more than one million likes on TikTok, and her numbers seem to be going up on a daily basis. So far, she seems to be enjoying her newfound popularity, but that doesn’t mean she’s letting it go to her head. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lisa Tranel.
1. She’s From Oklahoma
Lisa is originally from a small city in Oklahoma called Altus. However, she currently lives in the Dallas, Texas area. We aren’t sure exactly when she relocated to Texas or what brought her there in the first place. However, it does appear that she’s been living there for several years.
2. She Loves To Stay Active
Health and fitness are two of Lisa’s biggest passions. Working out is a very important part of her daily routine, and there are a variety of ways she likes to exercise. In addition to traditional trips to the gym, she also likes to mix things up by doing yoga and boxing. Lisa also works as the general manager at a company called Stretch Zone which specializes in assisted stretching.
3. She’s A Mom
Lisa is a very devoted mother and her kids are her pride and joy. She has two sons and one daughter who all appear to be relatively young. As far as we can tell, Lisa is single at the moment. When she isn’t busy with work, you can usually find her spending time with her kids.
4. She Likes To Stay Positive
Let’s face it, there are so many things going on in the world that it can be very easy to adopt a negative attitude. Lisa, however, does her best to stay as positive as possible. She is the kind of person who likes to maintain an optimistic outlook on life and she likes to spread that energy to others.
5. She Doesn’t Think She Looks Like Jennifer Aniston
Even though there are countless people who think that Lisa resembles Jennifer Anniston, she and the people closest to her don’t agree. According to HITC, Lisa said, “For the record, I don’t really feel like I look like Jennifer Aniston and my family really doesn’t either.” This isn’t too surprising, however, given that people usually don’t think they look like someone else.
6. She’s Been Pretty Low Key About Her Personal Life
Unlike lots of other people who have become popular on social media, it was never Lisa’s intention to blow up. Instead, she simply started posting for fun. As a result, the spotlight has been totally unexpected. While she’s grateful for it, she’s also careful not to share too much. She has been very mindful about the information she’s revealed to the public and it appears that she enjoys living a private life.
7. She Loves Food
Since Lisa is all about health and fitness, most people would naturally assume that she only eats certain kinds of foods. While it’s true that she does like to follow a healthy diet, she also believes in the importance of balance. Lisa loves eating things like tacos and pizza.
8. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Growing up in a place like Oklahoma probably meant that Lisa spent a lot of time outside growing up. That’s something that hasn’t left her as an adult. She loves being outside and some of her favorite activities include hanging out at the beach and a little target practice with her gun.
9. She Participated In Blackout Tuesday
Lisa isn’t the type of person who is super outspoken on human rights issues when it comes to her social media presence, but at the same time, she’s made her stance very clear. In the summer of 2020, Lisa participated in a virtual show of solidarity called Blackout Tuesday which was designed so that people could show their support for the fight to end racism.
10. She Loves Caffeine
There are lots of people who rely on coffee to help them get through their days, and Lisa is one of them. She loves coffee – and caffeinated beverages in general. In fact, for Lisa, one drink usually isn’t enough. She loves to have a few caffeine filed drinks throughout the day.