10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Valastro

Everyone knows Lisa Valastro because she’s the wife of Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, and he’s a staple – a fixture – in many households. He’s insanely talented, and he has such a contagious personality. His wife has been alongside him throughout his journey, and his fans want to know more about her. She shows up from time to time to make an appearance, but she doesn’t give us nearly enough time to get to know her as much as we’d like. We thought we’d do some digging and find out everything everyone wanted to know about the reality star’s lovely wife.
1. She’s 40
She certainly does not look 40, but that’s the milestone birthday she celebrated in 2020. Her date of birth is March 9, 1980, so we imagine she was able to have the celebration she dreamed of having at the time. The world didn’t lock down for another week after her birthday, so she made the cut just in time.
2. She’s Not Lisa
She is Lisa, but it’s not her given name. It’s actually her nickname, short for her birth name. Her parents chose the name Elisabetta, which is a lovely name. She’s been going by Lisa long enough, however, that most people have no idea it’s not her actual name.
3. She’s Been with Buddy More Than Half Her Life
She was only 19 when she met her husband. Her family introduced them, and it seems like they did a good job with that one. If the fact that they’ve been together for more than half her life, have kids, and a marriage, and a successful career together is any indication, we’d say they’re doing all right. Wouldn’t you?
4. She’s a Mom
She and Buddy share four kids. Their kids often show up on his reality show with her husband. They have one girl and three boys. As a mom of four, I’m the exact opposite with one boy and three girls. No matter which way you do it, it’s still four kids, and they’re still crazy, but life is always entertaining, never boring, and there’s always something up to something hilarious.
5. She’s a Great Wife
We know this because her husband says so himself. He calls her supportive and loving, amazing, wonderful, and incredible on a regular basis. He’s always talking about her and their life together, and it’s sweet to hear his words when he describes his wife of so many years.
6. She’s the Bad Cop
Every couple has to make the decision as to who gets to be the good cop and who gets to be the bad cop. No one wants to be the bad cop, but someone has to do it. And, in their household, Lisa Valastro is the bad cop while Buddy gets to be the good one. Same in our house, guys; same in our house.
7. She’s the Oldest Child In Her Own Family
Growing up, she was the oldest child in her household and the oldest grandchild in her entire family. It put a lot of responsibility and weight on her shoulders since her family was a strict Italian family. It was a lot. She says her parents were very strict with her. One example, for instance, is that anytime she was at the movies with friends or whatever, she had to get up and use the payphone every single hour on the hour to check in with her parents at home.
8. She Works Out
She once said that she didn’t see all the imperfections in her body until social media decided to show her, and she’s since been taking much better care of herself. She has taken up using a mini trampoline to work out, and it’s working out well for her. Pun very obviously intended.
9. She’s Very Open
There is nothing about her life at this point that she considers off-limits to her fans. She even had the birth of her last baby filmed on national television on her husband’s show. It’s a lot to share this much with the world, but it’s what she’s been doing for a very long time, and she’s not shy.
10. She and Her Husband Have Always Been Inseparable
When she and her husband were first introduced, they were inseparable. She was only 19, he was only 22, but they knew. They knew that this was it for them and that nothing would change that. They didn’t waste any time making things official and getting married in 2001. She was 21 (same age I was when I married my husband, and I totally love that).