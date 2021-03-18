Getting the chance to perform in front of Katy Perry is something Liv Grace Blue has always dreamed of, and thanks to American Idol she finally got the opportunity. During her audition for the show, 17-year-old Liv performed her own rendition of Katy Perry’s hit single “I Kissed a Girl”. Everyone knows that performing one of the judge’s songs is a huge risk, but it’s one that Liv was more than willing to take. Perry and the other judges were so impressed by Liv’s performance that they unanimously voted on giving her a Golden Ticket to Hollywood. As Liv continues to prepare for the rest of the competition, there are people all over the country who predict she’ll make it all the way. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Liv Grace Blue.
1. Her Love For Music Started With The Drums
Liv’s love for music came about at a very early age. She started with the drums drums as a kid and enjoyed playing songs by well-known bands such as My Chemical Romance and Twenty One Pilots. From there, it didn’t take her long to develop her voice and everyone who heard her knew that she was working with something special.
2. She Has A YouTube Channel
As an up and coming artist, making a name for yourself is one of the most important things to do. Thanks to the internet, it is now easier than ever for people to put themselves in from of countless people. In addition to being active on Instagram and Twitter, Liv also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of herself performing. People who loved her audition will be happy to know that she’s posted a video of herself singing “I Kissed A Girl“.
3. American Idol Is Her First Competition Show
There are quite a few contestants on this season of American Idol who are no strangers to competition shows. That isn’t the case for Liv Grace, however. American Idol is the first time she’s performed on TV, but she seems to be very comfortable in front of the camera.
4. She Loves Nature
The world can be a very hectic place. Sometimes it’s nice to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and spend time enjoying some pace and quiet. For Liv, that time is often spent outside. Liv Grace has lots of love and respect for nature and she enjoys getting out and getting fresh air and exploring nearby trails.
5. She’s In The Process Of Releasing Her Own Music
Singing cover songs is great, but in order for an artist to really spread their wings they must be capable of performing their own music. Although it doesn’t look like Liv has made any official releases of her own just yet, it does appear that she’s in the process of getting ready to release her debut single.
6. She Comes From A Close Family
Trying to make it in the music industry can be very challenging, and it’s important for aspiring artists to surround themselves with people who believe in their dreams. Liv Grace is lucky to have found that support in her loves ones. She was raised by her mother, grandmother, and aunt and they have been there to cheer her on at every step.
7. She Loves Connecting With Fans
Liv has been getting a lot of attention since performing on American Idol and she’s grateful for all of it. People have been reaching out to her non stop to share their excitement about her performance. She has used her social media accounts to interact with fans and she has made it a point to respond to as many comments as possible.
8. She’s A Model
Music is Liv’s main focus, but it’s not the only thing she does. She also likes to model and according to her Instagram profile she is represented by a modeling agency called Evolved Model Management. It’s unclear whether she has worked with any major brands at this point in her career.
9. She Enjoys Hanging Out Near The Water
There are a lot of things about Liv Grace’s current situation that are different than other kids her age. Still, however, she likes to do ‘regular’ teenage things when she gets the chance. She loves hanging out at the beach and surfing is one of her favorite things to do.
10. She Adventurous
Liv is the kind of person who always looks forward to having new experiences and she doesn’t hesitate to step outside of her comfort zone. The fact that Liv Grace loves adventure and isn’t scared to take risks could be beneficial to her during her time on American Idol.