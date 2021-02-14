10 Things You Didn’t Know about Liz Phair

Liz Phair is the kind of woman that everyone wants to know a little about. She’s a phenomenal musician who has been making music a long time. However, it seems that even some of her most diehard fans don’t know everything there is to know about the musician. She’s led a colorful life that has so many interesting facets, and it’s time we all get to know her better. She’s worth hearing a few stories about at the end of the day. Here you go.
1. She’s In Her 50s
It’s funny to us that she’s in her 50s because she doesn’t seem like it. She sings so well and her voice has such a special quality that makes us think of a young woman. However, she’s really 53 as of 2020. She will celebrate her 54th birthday on April 17, 2021. It’s so hard for us to believe that’s true.
2. She’s Adopted
Something we aren’t sure many of her fans know is that she was an adopted baby. She was adopted when she was very young – at birth – and she was raised by her adopted parents. Their names are Nancy and John Phair. Her mother was a historian and her father was an AIDS researcher. He was also the head of the infectious disease unit at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Her mother was also an Art Institute of Chicago professor.
3. She’s From Connecticut
She was born in New Haven, but she did not live there very long. Her family adopted her and they lived in Cincinnati. She was there until she was around nine and her family made the decision to head to the Chicago suburbs. She lived there until she was in college, and then she moved around a lot as an adult for her work.
4. She’s Never Tried to Find Her Biological Family
She doesn’t have any interest. She feels that her own mom and dad were so responsible and so good at the adoption process – she also has an older brother who was also adopted – and she’s just never felt the need to do it. That speaks very highly of the parents who raised her, in our opinion.
5. She Was an Active Student
During her high school years, she was a very active and involved student. For some reason, this really does not surprise us. She was part of her high school’s cross country team. She also took AP art, and she was part of the yearbook committee. When she wasn’t doing that, she was busy working on the student government body.
6. She’s College Educated
Following high school, she went to college. We aren’t surprised by this, either. Her parents are both highly educated, and it would only make sense to us that they would encourage their kids to chase an education. She attended the Oberlin College in Ohio. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in art history, which also doesn’t surprise us in any capacity.
7. She’s Been Married
She was married to a man to Jim Staskauskas. They met in at some point in the early to mid-90s and they were married on March 11, 1995. Their marriage did not last, however. The couple announced that they were going to divorce after only six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2001.
8. She’s A Mom
She is a mother herself, and she loves her child. She’s got a son, and his name is James Nicholas Staskauskas. He was born just a few days before Christmas in 1996. His father is a film editor by the name of Jim (same last name, but we aren’t trying to spell it twice) – the same man his mother was married to.
9. She’s Fairly Private
Liz Phair doesn’t do much sharing. She does share just enough to keep the world happy, but she does not share so much that we ever have a clue what is going on in her life. She’s happy to talk music and things the world already knows about her, but it’s not nearly as easy to break her down and find out anything about her personal life. We really respect that.
10. She’s an Author
She might be good with a mic in her hand, but she’s good at things other than singing. It turns out she’s also an author. She has written and released her own memoir. She titled it “Horror Stories,” and it was released to the general public in 2019. If you haven’t read it, we hear it’s good.