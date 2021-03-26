Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lizzy O’Very

2 mins ago

Lizzy hasn’t gotten as much screen time as some of the other contestants on American Idol this season, but any time she has gotten has shown exactly why she deserves to be on the show. During duet week, Lizzy teamed up with Murphy to perform a cover of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Their voices complemented each other perfectly and the judges were impressed by their performance both individually and as a team. Without hesitation, the judges sent Lizzy on to the next round and she couldn’t have been any more excited when she heard the news. The competition is only going to get more difficult from here on out, but Lizzy is ready to rise to the occasion. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Lizzy O’Very.

1. She’s An Arizona Native

Lizzy is originally from Arizona, but she moved around a lot as a child and was home-schooled. Utah was one of the places she moved to with her family, and it has since become her home. On her website, Lizzy says, “to this day the most life changing move, was the move to Utah.” It was in Utah where she discovered her creativity and her love for music.

2. She Supports Social Justice

Lizzy is someone who strongly believes in the importance of equality and equity and she isn’t afraid to let the world know. She is a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement and other initiatives in the fight to end racism. She often shares information and additional researches on this topic with her followers on social media.

3. She’s Already Released Her Own Music

Due to the nature of American Idol, most people will perform cover songs for the entire competition. While this allows viewers to hear everyone’s vocal abilities, it doesn’t give people the chance to see contestants’ overall artistry. Lizzy is a songwriter and she has already released some singles. She also has plans to release an EP at some point this year.

4. She Loves Spending Time In Nature

Lizzy spent a lot of time outdoors when she was growing up and she has developed a very close relationship with nature. She loves being outside whenever she gets the chance. Some of her favorite outdoor activities include gardening, going for walks, and hanging out by the water.

5. She Plays Instruments

It goes without saying that Lizzy’s voice is a very powerful instrument, but it’s not the only one she knows how to use. She also plays the piano and the accordion. Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to see her show off her instrumental skills during the season.

6. She’s A TikToker

Social media has become one of the best ways for entertainers to share their content with the world. As an up-and-coming artist, Lizzy has learned how to use these tools to her advantage. Lizzy has more than 23,000 followers on TikTok and her content has gotten more than 450,000 likes.

7. She’s A Vocal Coach

Lizzy loves sharing her talent with the world and she also enjoys helping others reach their full potential. She and her husband have started a company called O’Very Studios. As part of her role in the business, Lizzy teaches voice lessons. When describing her teaching style she said, “As a teacher one of my main goals is to do all I can to help the student find confidence, and their own personal love of music in their own individual way. ”

8. Her Husband Also Auditioned For American Idol 

Since Lizzy’s audition was never aired, viewers didn’t get to learn any background information on her. What most viewers don’t know is that Lizzy’s husband, Grayson, also auditioned for the show and earned a Golden Ticket to the Hollywood round. Even though they are not competitors, they’re still each other’s biggest fans. Unfortunately, Gray’s time on American Idol has already come to an end and he didn’t get any air time during the competition.

9. She Loves Telling Stories Through Her Music

Lizzy is most commonly referred to as a musician, but what she really is is a storyteller. Music has been one of the things that Lizzy has leaned on throughout her life. It has given her an outlet to express her thoughts and feelings.

10. She Studied At Snow College

Lizzy is a graduate of Snow College in Utah where she studied music although it’s unclear when she graduated. She and her husband actually met at the school and he was also part of the music program. While in college, Lizzy got more involved with the music scene and began getting more opportunities to perform.

