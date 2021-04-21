10 Things You Didn’t Know about Loey Lane

In a society oversaturated with YouTube stars and online influencers who love beauty and fashion, Loey Lane has found a completely different niche. Sure, the YouTube sensation enjoys her fashion and her makeup posts, but she’s also a huge fan of the paranormal. She covers everything from paranormal content to anything spooky, scary, and questionable. She’s found a way into an already overflowing content creation outlet by adding in something a little fresh – how’s that for an oxymoron – with her interests. Her fans love her, and others are curious to know more about her.
1. She is Exceptionally Popular
She currently has more than two million subscribers on her YouTube channel alone. She also has other social media accounts with impressive followings, but it is her YouTube channel that is her bread and butter. You can find her there more than anywhere else.
2. Her Legal Name is Lauren
Her parents did not name her Loey Lane. They named her Lauren. However, she’s not a huge fan of the name. Perhaps it’s a little common. Maybe she feels it’s something that doesn’t relate well to her personality? Whatever it is, she chooses to go by the name Loey, and it works well for her.
3. She is a Southerner
Information on the internet about Loey Lane is everywhere, and it’s not easy to determine what is true and what is not. From what we can gather, however, her date of birth is sometime in May of 1993. That makes her approximately 27/28 as of 2021.
4. She Grew Up in a Haunted House
If ever one was going to grow up in one, it would be in Georgia. The southern state is filled with old homes that might have a ghost or two. She feels that she grew up in a home that was also home to a ghost by the name of The Colonel, and she talked to the ghost regularly from the time she was only two.
5. She Was Bullied
Growing up, she was often bullied for her weight. Her classmates made fun of her, called her names, and made her feel as if she didn’t belong. She eventually decided to make a change in her life, and that led to her suffering from an eating disorder. Her dietary choices caused her to suffer from anorexia. She dealt with this for many months before deciding that she didn’t want to live this way again.
6. She’s Confident in Herself
After growing up with an eating disorder, she’s made peace with herself. She knows that her body is her own and that she should embrace it. She’s made the conscious decision not to worry about how other people feel or what they think, and she has made the decision to embrace her own life.
7. She’s a Nurse
Upon leaving high school, she chose to go to college. She grew up with a nurse for a mother, and she ended up following her mother’s footsteps. She went to college, earned her degree, and began her career as a nurse in approximately 2015.
8. She Was Married
She met her ex-husband when they were small kids growing up in the same town. They dated off and on for many years while they were in high school, but marriage eventually won out for them. They wed when she was only 19. However, she left him when he went to join the Army and she moved out of their home, filed for divorce, and never looked back. While no one is certain what happened in their marriage, there are many rumors circulating the internet that he was emotionally and/or verbally abusive toward her while they were married.
9. Her Content is Viewer-Created
What this means is that she tends to take suggestions, questions, stories, and things that her viewers are interested in and she turns them into content for the viewers. It is how she keeps things fresh and how she organizes what she wants to share alongside what her viewers want to see. She ensures that everyone is getting what they want, and it’s worked well for her.
10. She’s Private
While the world loves to discuss her personal life, Loey Lane does not. She occasionally makes mention of something in her personal life, but she rarely discusses it at length. She also makes it a point not to address rumors that are circulating about her, and it keeps people guessing about her life and how she lives when the camera is not rolling and she’s not filming vlogs.