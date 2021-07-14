Loki: “For All Time” Recap

Confusion, betrayal, lies, deception, and a serious case of WTF going on is just about how one might expect the Loki series to go out when it comes to season 1, especially since Loki and Sylvie have discovered that no matter how they feel about each other, there’s one constant. They can’t trust one another at all. For Sylvie, it’s been about getting revenge on those that disrupted her life and turned her into what she is. For Loki, it’s about the glorious purpose and all it entails, the good and the bad. But now that he’s reached the endpoint, or at least what everyone thought was the endpoint, things are only bound to get more and more confusing as they move along, as the Sacred Timeline has branched, and branched, and branched again. What a lot of people might have thought would be a simple quest to find out the truth about the Time Keepers has become something so much more that there are likely a few of us that are giddy with the possibilities that might come in the next season, whenever that might arrive.
The story has been winding up to something like this and now, since Jonathan Majors has been revealed as the head man beyond the TVA, and Miss Minutes has been seen to be a manipulative little thing, the fate of the multiverse is definitely hanging in the balance. There’s not much doubt of who Majors is playing since the title of He Who Remains is something that one can scoff at just a bit since, through his own machinations and his own admission, this character is the last man standing after the war that sought to bring order out of chaos. But it’s kind of amusing that order has to deny the adherence to free will since otherwise, chaos will remain unbound and free to do what it pleases. But taking away free will is abhorrent to so many people that trying to keep folks from doing what they want is considered to be worse than if one were to let chaos run unchecked. It’s a seriously paradoxical situation that comes with the application of free will.
We want free will, but we want order as well, or rather, we want to have our cake and eat it too, and the difference between heroics and villainy is that the heroes will make the tough decisions, while the villains will steal the cake while the hero is deciding. Or at least, that’s how a lot of people would put it. Loki has been reshaping the definition of heroism and villainy throughout this series and it’s likely that he’ll continue to do so when season 2 arrives, though he’ll apparently have to convince the TVA of who he is again since near the end it was clear that Mobius didn’t recognize him, and even thought that he was an analyst. Unfortunately it would appear that Sylvie didn’t care to heed the words of He Who Remains when he stated that more like him, both good and bad, would emerge upon his death. Now the Sacred Timeline is fractured, and it would appear that Kang the Conqueror, an evil variant of He Who Remains, has come to remake the world in his image.
One has to wonder what’s happened to Sylvie as well, since her timeline might have been affected as well. At the moment though it’s fair to say that much will be happening in phase 4 as the MCU moves forward, as divergent timelines will be emerging, and the multiverse wil lbe trembling at the sudden overload of possible worlds and timelines. It’s already been stated that Loki will make an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel, so perhaps we’ll see something about this when tha tmovie comes around. In the meantime, as far as finales go this was something of a metaphysical mess since He Who Remains spoke clearly enough, but the dire implications for having multiple villainous versions of himself is something that Sylvie didn’t really about, since she was all about her vengeance, whereas Loki was actually thinking for one of how moving forward with naked agression wasn’t the right idea. Loki has grown just a bit obviously.
To be fair, this series was a bit of a surprise to be certain since from what we’ve seen of Loki thus far in the MCU he’s usually up to something. But this time around he was taken off guard so continuously that he’s just as lost as anyone sometimes and isn’t even half as secure in his own identity as people might think. What season 2 will bring is anyone’s guess, but we at least know one direction that things will be heading in, and we’ll know that the Time Keepers aren’t the real threat any longer.