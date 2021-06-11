Loki-Glorious Purpose Recap

For those that have already seen the first episode of Loki, there probably won’t be any surprises, but for those that might be waiting to watch it, ahem, SPOILERS. Okay, now that that’s out of the way, let’s get into it and say that Loki should really brush up on his fighting skills since the TVA agent that clocked him in the face and slowed him down to 1/16th speed, which was strange to watch, took him out pretty easily. But then he is a god of mischief, not a god of war, so it’s fair to think that his fighting skills aren’t exactly up to par with folks that have been in combat training for a good part of their lives. But being a god and being someone that’s been around for so long one might think that he would have at least had time to become a reasonably adept fighter. But one thing is clear, he was taken off guard and he wasn’t exactly ready to be assaulted by TVA agents so it kind of evens out, a little.
But the whirlwind ride he was given to the TVA and then the process of being, well, processed into the system was actually kind of comical as Tom Hiddleston made it work in a way that paints Loki out as arrogant, which is typical, but smart enough to realize that he’s in a spot he can’t get out of at that particular moment. Having his clothing disintegrated was interesting, as was having him sign for everything he’d ever said, but the cheery manner in which Miss Minutes explained the timeline that he’d violated was downright chilling since knowing who Loki is and what he does makes it apparent that he isn’t bound to change that quickly. But the fact that one of the TVA agents, Mobius, appears to think that he might be of some use in hunting down a killer that’s been messing with the timeline, is of great interest since if asked, a lot of people in the MCU might say that Loki is only good for one thing, and that’s causing problems.
The MCU is definitely delving deeper into the multiverse with this one since the timeline is such an important thing apparently that any and all divergent timelines need to be eradicated and the TVA has plenty of tools to make that happen. The neat little capsules they have that erase timelines created in an unsanctioned manner are ingenious but also feel insanely immoral since by wiping out the timeline it feels certain that they wipe out a vast number of possibilities. The madness and chaos that might be created by the meandering timelines do sound troubling, but already it sounds as though the TVA made themselves judge, jury, and executioners of the multiverse in their own way. Plus, the show almost has a kind of Matrix-like quality to it since everything and everyone has a purpose, and there are those in the TVA that have never strayed from their purpose either, such as Casey, the poor office worker that Loki threatened to gut like a fish. When he asked ‘what’s a fish?’ it likely raised a few eyebrows, but the fact that Casey has never left the TVA offices gives off a very creepy vibe. The TVA might be necessary, but it would appear that they’re not quite the paragons of virtue that they appear to be. As for Mobius, the agent that has assigned himself to Loki, it feels as though he’s been around long enough to know when to look past the regular rigamarole that office workers typically place in a file and has seen something in Loki that could help him find the killer that’s stalking the timelines and creating variant timelines.
The kicker here is that he does reveal that it’s Loki who is doing this or at least a variant of him. Fans might have thought it could be Mephisto when the young girl that Mobius spoke to first in the episode pointed to a picture of the devil in a stained-glass window, but his reveal of Loki as the culprit kind of dumps a cold bucket of water on that idea. It wouldn’t be wise to rule anything out at this time since this is the first episode and there are more to come. But thinking that another variant of Loki exists, one has to wonder where the variant came from and what will should Loki and Mobius go on the hunt. It’s already been revealed in trailers that this will happen, but what will end up coming to pass when Loki and Mobius head out into the multiverse is hard to say considering that Loki, for all that he was affected by the touching scenes that he saw of his life as it should have been, is the type of individual that will still seek the easy way out.