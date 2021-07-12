Home
TV News
Loki: “Journey into Mystery” Recap

Loki: “Journey into Mystery” Recap

33 seconds ago

To be fair, the idea that matter can’t be destroyed or created should have been on the minds of many people who were watching Loki when he was pruned last week, but the emotional impact of it might have erased those lessons from the minds of many for a moment or two. But the fact that there’s a void where a cloud monster named Alioth exists and that there are multiple Loki’s running around kind of makes up for it. Oh yes, SPOILERS ahead. It’s a big hope that people have watched the shows and movies that so many articles pertain to before they move on to the reviews and discussions that are formed in response, but anyway, moving on, it wasn’t too much of a shock to see Sylvie prune herself after being told about what had happened to Loki, but if anyone is still trying to feel a shred of empathy for Ravonna it’s likely in short supply at this time since she’s so fully integrated into the TVA that she’s bound to fight for it even if there’s proof that it’s in the wrong. Hey, blind faith and obedience make one heck of a mix. 

There is something behind the TVA, that much is evident, but finding it is bound to be something that will shake this entire story to its foundations. The fact that there are so many Loki’s in the void, and that one of them is an alligator, is amazing to be certain, but it also makes it easy to guess why nothing has been done to try to move beyond this area. The double-dealing, the betrayal, the need to change their ways or mope about it, all of this has led to the Loki’s finally coming to a battle that was likely long overdue. But upon seeing that not only Sylvie, but Mobius are now in the void, it’s bound to happen that a lot of people were elated to realize that Mobius had finally come to grips with the idea that the TVA needs to be taken down. That might be an interesting battle in the next episode if this first season does indeed have a plan to end things on a note that sees the TVA being dismantled. With the idea that there’s a season 2 that will be on its way eventually, it could happen that we’ll be left with a cliffhanger. 

But perhaps that would be better since with Phase 4 continuing to push forward it might be that Loki will find itself integrated even further into the stories that have yet to be released. In fact, this series almost feels like an apology for having to see Loki killed by Thanos, which is mentioned in the episode by the older Loki, and Thanos’ name is even seen on a downed helicopter of all things. The Easter eggs just keep coming as the MCU is apparently spoofing itself from time to time and making more than a few references to its own timeline. It’s to be expected really, since there’s plenty of material to work with after over a decade, and it’s bound to keep happening since there’s still so much to come. But one has to wonder when the references are going to die down a bit and new references will be used since the amount of material that exists in the Marvel universe isn’t infinite, but it does feel that way sometimes. 

If this episode is teaching us anything, it’s that there’s always something beyond, some origin point that might not appear to exist since people can’t see it, but is still there since there’s always something that started off the current system that’s in place. That might go against everything that people know and challenge their concept of what’s real, but that’s kind of the point. When nothing is as it appears to be, then a lot of people might think that this is chaos unfurling its wings to take the unwary into its embrace. In truth, it’s the unknown attempting to unveil itself. Those that can’t accept this for what it is are those that go by what they’ve been taught and stick to it, like Ravonna, while those like Sylvie are the people that tend to look beyond and try to find the source in order to better understand the system. 

But who, or what, Sylvie and Loki are going to find when they make the trip to the estate seen after their defeat of Alioth is hard to say. Some might want to claim that it will house Kang the Conqueror, but others might want to think that someone else is in the home. Whoever it is, one can imagine that we’ll still be left with more questions than answers by the time the finale is over. And we’ll still love every second of it. 

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Loki: “Journey into Mystery” Recap
Will We See The Wrecking Crew in the She-Hulk TV Series?
A Real Man in Florida is Living The Plot of the Movie “Up”
It’s Pretty Evident That The D’Amelios Are Being Targeted as the Next Kardashians
Of Course Black Widow is Going to Have a Sequel
Intergang Will Be The Villains Of The Black Adam Movie
Starro: Explaining The Villain Of The Suicide Squad
Five Roles Tobey Maguire Could Play in the MCU
Why Quentin Tarantino Bought L.A.’s Legendary Vista Theatre
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madisson Hausberg
Remembering Daniel Mickelson: Actor Died at 22
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cian Barry
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
chainsaw man
Chainsaw Man is Finally Getting an Anime, So What Do We Want To See From It?
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
nintendo switch
Nintendo is Making a New Switch, But it’s Basically The Same
state of play
Everything Sony Announced with the July 2021 State of Play
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 9 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2
the witch queen
What We Want To See From Destiny 2: The Witch Queen