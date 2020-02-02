Loki Will Likely Introduce The MCU’s First Trans Hero

No offense to Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered, but he might want to check Norse mythology once again since Sera, the transgender character that is set to show up in the upcoming program based on Loki, is NOT a part of old Norse mythology and is in fact attached to the fictional superhero Angela, who in the comics is apparently Odin and Freyja’s firstborn. This is kind of problematic since in Thor: Ragnarok, it’s been established by the MCU that Hela was Odin’s firstborn, which would kind of put her in line for the throne instead of Angela, which of course would prompt a massive fight if Angela is being considered for a run in the Marvel universe. Right now however the big idea is that Sera will be the first openly trans hero as she comes from a group of male angels known as the Anchorites, and identifies as a woman. In fact in the comics she was Angela’s lover after the character saved her life, and as a result became part of the family by marriage. In a big way this idea is pushing for more and more diversity in the MCU and many people are applauding it since it’s showing far more inclusion than has been experienced throughout the years and is acceding to the wishes of people that have been wanting to see greater and more diverse representation for some time. Keep in mind these are the same folks that thought that the Black Panther as the ‘first’ Marvel hero on the big screen was something to celebrate, despite Blade, y’know, ANOTHER Marvel hero, having appeared in the 90s, long before T’Challa was given his chance to shine.
It’s great to be inclusive and to give representation to as many people as possible, but as of now the hope is that the show will continue forward without making the necessary point to showcase the fact that Sera is transgender each and every chance it gets. It will also be nice if the show can be witty and charming and possibly self-deprecating at times as this type of humor has not been beyond the MCU since it started up a little over a decade ago. However if you want further proof that Sera is a creation that has no origins in Norse mythology, as Marvel has taken great liberties with said properties over the years, Jax Motes of Science Fiction.com could give you another reality check since the character came into being around 2015 and has been tied to Angela, who was created in 1993 and was first seen in the Spawn comics before being brought to Marvel. Do a quick search on Google and you’ll find that this is true, though thankfully in the world of Marvel the two characters do liven things up since they’re both insanely powerful due to Angela being the daughter of Odin and Sera having learned magic despite being forbidden to do so.
This could be another interesting chapter in the Marvel universe since the Norse-driven saga of Thor and those that have had anything to do with him have always been rather entertaining. Sera is obviously going to be an interesting individual to learn about and it’s possible that she could even come to the big screen given the rumors at this point, which of course never cease. So far people are entirely on board with this idea as it would appear that Marvel is pulling away from being a ‘boys club’ as a lot of people have decided to label it and is opening up to women, transgenders, people of color, and possibly other ideas as the stories move forward. Some folks are sitting back and sighing right now as they realize that things are changing in a big way, but the trick is that you don’t have to watch if you don’t like it, while in the meantime Marvel is practicing being progressive as much as it can to satisfy the fans and to insure that they’re catering to the biggest number of people that they can. From a business standpoint that’s obviously one of the best ideas anyone could think of and likely as not it’s going to bring further interest to Loki when he finally makes his way to Disney+ so that people can enjoy his antics for a little while longer given that the Russo brothers did confirm that Loki is dead and gone as Anhar Karim of Forbes reported.
So likely we will be seeing Loki and his life prior to Infinity War and Endgame as there’s still plenty of story to tell and enough trouble for any trickster god to get up to given that in mythology and the MCU he’s been quite the troublemaker. But if Sera really is coming to the show then there’s a good chance that we’ll be seeing her arc as well as it plays out.