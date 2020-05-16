10 Things You Didn’t Know About Loren Brovarnik

When visiting Israel for her birthright, Loren Brovarnik met the love of her life, Alexei, who worked as a paramedic in the country. Today they are a happily married couple whose family is expanding, with Loren having given birth to their firstborn son. We saw their story unfold on “90 Day Fiancé” and Loren describes her husband as the best partner she could ever ask for especially during this pandemic. Here is everything else you need to know about the reality star.
1. She has Tourette’s syndrome
At first, Loren felt that she needed to hide her condition even going as far as getting upset at Alexei for telling his mother about her health without Loren’s permission. However, she has since changed and feels that the burden was lifted off her shoulders. With her pregnancy, the symptoms became worse as the episodes became more frequent, thus increasing her anxiety, which in turn made it difficult to cope with the condition. The reality star discovered that breathing exercises helped her.
2. There was a petition to have her removed as the ambassador for Tourette’s Association
According to change.org (https://www.change.org/p/tourette-s-association-terminate-loren-brovarnik-as-a-spokesperson-for-tourette-s-association), Jenny Bem started a petition to have Loren removed as Tourette’s Association ambassador. The request has since been closed after getting 625 supporters. The supporters believed that her behavior on national television was very unbecoming of an ambassador, and since young people looked up to her, she was not worthy of the position.
3. She is an Instagram influencer
Loren can boast of making money off the social media platform thanks to her 813K followers. As an Instagram influencer, some brands can pay Loren between $5and $10 for every 1000 followers while others can cough up to $100 for every 100 followers. In one post she, therefore, told her fans she and her husband use dermaTruth products and she got them a discount code whose validity was one week.
4. She comes from a close-knit family
You cannot choose the family you are born into, but some people have been known to disassociate themselves with their family members for different reasons. While Jennifer Aniston did not get along with her late mother and did not invite her to her wedding to Brad Pitt, Loren loves spending the holidays with her family, and it is not for show. Besides being with them for Thanksgiving and wishing her sister a happy birthday, Loren cares so much about her father’s health that she gifted him a Pranamat for his headaches and backaches.
5. Her husband got his American citizenship in January 2020
It usually takes about three years for a non-US citizen to get citizenship after marrying a US citizen, and that was the average time for Alexei to become an American. Loren could not hide her joy on Instagram when she announced that they finally had accomplished that milestone after years of waiting. Unfortunately, as much as Alexei wanted to bring his family to the US, he was told they could only visit him; his brother will have to wait for at least 13 years to become a US citizen due to the long waiting list. Loren’s mother-in-law, on the other hand, cannot move to the US until her son in Ukraine gets married thus Loren will have to settle for visits once in a while, or maybe Skype conversations.
6. For a month, she only had one photo to commemorate her wedding day
A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and getting everything right matters to both partners. For Loren, she was looking forward to having pictures taken by a professional photographer. However, a month after the event, she was still yet to see the wedding pictures, thus called upon her fans on Facebook to help her track down Steve, the photographer. According to the post, she only had one selfie that she and Alexei had taken on the special day; hence they wanted to know what happened to the photos that meant so much to them.
7. Motherhood has been tough on her
Being a mother has its ups and downs, and Blake Lively once compared living with children to being in the same house with a drug addict because you don’t know what to expect. Loren has shared her experience since becoming a mother a month ago; she confessed to not brushing her hair for two weeks, not wearing makeup, being always exhausted and barely having time to shower. All the same, Loren has never been happier.
8. Her son was born a month premature
Loren was expecting her son in May, but he surprised them by coming a month earlier on April 14, 2020, when he was delivered at Mount Sinai Hospital. The son weighed 5 pounds and 10 ounces at birth, and Loren was so excited that he came at a time when they needed a little happiness since the coronavirus has dampened everyone’s spirits. The new mother added that not only are they in love with him, but their son has strengthened the couple’s love for each other too.
9. She named her son after his grandfathers
Exactly a week after giving birth, Loren took to Instagram to inform her followers the name of her son, Shai Josef Brovarnik. According to In Touch Weekly, Loren explained that Shai means “gift” which she felt was appropriate given that her son was a gift to her and Alexei. However, they named their son Shai after Loren’s grandfather Sam while Josef is Alexei’s grandfather.
10. She held a gender reveal party
Gender reveal parties have become the trend, especially by celebrities who spend thousands of dollars to know the sex of their babies. Such events date back to 2008 when Jenna Myers Karvunidis held a mid-week party to inform her family and friends she would be having a girl. The trend has not slowed down, and even Loren could not be left behind saying that after watching many of her friends share such exciting news, it was her turn. She and her husband were both terrified and nervous, but after finding out she was going to have a baby boy, Loren was happy that Alexei would get a fishing buddy.