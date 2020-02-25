Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lorne Cardinal

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lorne Cardinal

1 min ago

Lorne Cardinal

Actor, director, producer, writer, voice artist, and rugby player…if you can accuse Lorne Cardinal of anything, it’s of making the rest of us uncomfortably envious of his heaving resume. Best known as Davis Quinton in Corner Gas, the actor is adding yet another line to his list of credits this year with the role of Nelson Skye on the FBI spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted. Find out more about the actor with these ten little facts.

1. He never set out to be an actor

Cardinal wasn’t the kind of kid that spent their school days dreaming off a career in Hollywood. Acting never crossed his mind until far later, and he spent the first few years of his working life as everything from a darkroom technician to a photographer. His earliest ambition was to play rugby, with the hope that the success he enjoyed on his high school football team would eventually lead to a place on Team Canada.

2, He was the first Indigenous student to get an acting degree

After graduating high school, Cardinal, who was born January 6, 1964, in Sucker Creek, Alberta, enrolled in an acting course at the University of Alberta. In 1993, he became the first Indigenous student to ever graduate with a B.F.A degree in acting from the school.

3. He wants Indigenous people to ‘breakthrough the white ceiling’

Speaking at the Vision Quest conference and trade show in May 2019, Cardinal spoke about his desire to see more Indigenous people ‘breakthrough the white ceiling’. It’s an achievement he’s managed to spectacular effect himself… even if it wasn’t always an easy task. When he started his career, Cardinal faced almost constant rejection, as he shared with the conference’s audience. “There was still a lot of the attitude of I could only audition or read for Native parts,” he explained. “You know, I’d go approach an artistic director and say ‘I want to audition for you’ and [they’d say] ‘we’re not doing any native-themed plays this year.’” “That attitude is changing – slowly, but it is changing. And the more that we have trained Indigenous people in schools, in theatre schools or in technical schools – it makes it easier,” he went on to say.

4. He wasn’t always such a confident public speaker

These days, Cardinal spends almost as much time speaking at conferences, schools, and public events as he does acting. He wasn’t always such a confident public speaker, however, with his first few speeches ending in near-disaster. “It was terrifying the first time I public spoke in grade three – I passed out. And then when I tried it in grade 7 I threw up,” he said. “So I’ve had a little love-hate thing with speaking in public.”

5. He’s campaigned for Sacred MMIWG

According to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Indigenous females are 16 times more likely to be killed or reported missing than their white counterparts. It’s a topic close to Cardinal’s heart, and one he’s campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of. “My big hope is that people don’t forget that it’s still happening, it’s not a done thing, it’s not in the past,” he’s explained. “There’s still murdered and missing women in this country, and more so with our people than in any other group. I just don’t want people to forget or think that it’s over. That’s another reason why I wanted to be a part of this campaign, to bring that message across that it’s still going on, and it still needs to be answered.”

6. He’s been awarded an honorary degree

Cardinal has worked extensively on stage over the course of his career, appearing in the likes of Kevin Loring’s Where the Blood Mixes, Michel Tremblay’s For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again, and Marie Clements’s Copper Thunderbird. In recognition of his contributions to the theatre, he’s even been awarded an honorary degree from Thompson River University.

7. He’s got a refreshing attitude to success

In a world where your status is judged by the size of your handbag, Cardinal’s attitude towards success is a breath of fresh air. In the actor’s eyes, it’s the small achievements in life that really count. “We get blinded by bling and the doctor in the TV reality show and other nonsense that’s out there and we think that’s success, but that isn’t real,” he’s explained to Say Mag “Planting a garden, running a marathon or quitting smoking is real—these things take dedication and focus, and those achievements need to be recognized. That is being successful.”

8. He’s always got time for his fans

According to a lot of people in the biz, Tom Cruise is “The Man” when it comes to spending time with his fans. As it goes, he might have some stiff competition from Cardinal, who never passes an opportunity to say hello and pass a few pleasantries with…, well, anyone. “It doesn’t take any time to shake a person’s hand and let them know ‘I see you’,” he’s said. “As a celebrity you have responsibilities. To open the doors for others so that they don’t have to go through the same challenges that you went through.”

9. He craves tranquility

As an actor, Cardinal’s life is all go, go, go… which probably explains why he relishes his quiet home in Squamish, where he lives with his wife Monique Hurteauon, so much. “Just to sit by the water and listen to the river and hear the wind in the trees, nothing helps me more than that, than being grounded and being with family again, taking the dog for a walk,” he explained to Squamish Chief.

10. He doesn’t take his job too seriously

Cardinal has no grand ideas or pretensions about his job. For him, the job of an actor is simple: to make a grim world a little brighter. “Our job as actors is to not be so serious,” he told Cornergascorner. “(It’s) to provide entertainment and tell stories to take people away from maybe harsh realities and give them a place to escape and smile a bit.”


About The Author

Allen Lee
More from this Author

Allen Lee is a Toronto-based freelance writer who studied business in school but has since turned to other pursuits. He spends more time than is perhaps wise with his eyes fixed on a screen either reading history books, keeping up with international news, or playing the latest releases on the Steam platform, which serve as the subject matter for much of his writing output. Currently, Lee is practicing the smidgen of Chinese that he picked up while visiting the Chinese mainland in hopes of someday being able to read certain historical texts in their original language.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Why You Should Be Watching “Little Big Shots” on NBC
Nine Things to Watch To Understand Star Trek: Picard
Modern family season 11
Why Modern Family Should Not Have a Spinoff
Young Sheldon
Is it Time to Cancel Young Sheldon?
R2 and C3PO
Do You Think Star Wars Movies are Sci-Fi or Not?
Kraven
Here’s What a Kraven the Hunter Movie Can be Like
Movies That Are Worth Another Look: Reign of Fire
Oscars 2020: There Is No Best Supporting Actor Race without Willem Dafoe
Lorne Cardinal
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lorne Cardinal
Julissa Calderon
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Julissa Calderon
Whatever Happened to Susan Ursitti AKA Boof From Teen Wolf?
Nichole Bloom
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nichole Bloom
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon