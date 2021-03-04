10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lorraine Pascale

If there is one thing we’ve learned about “Spring Baking Championships,” judge Lorraine Pascale it is that she is the epitome of ‘I can do anything,’ and do it well. So many people enjoy watching her, and we all want to know what she’s been doing since the pandemic started. She’s been handling her life from London, but we are wondering if she’ll be able to take part in her California-based show as a judge. Instead of stressing about her travel restrictions, though, we thought we’d just tell you how amazing she is in case you didn’t already know.
1. She’s From the U.K.
Born and raised, we should add. It’s probably why she splits her time between the U.K., California, and New York, but it’s also probably why she decided to take up quarantine overseas. If she’s born and raised there, we imagine she probably has a lot of family over there. We can see her wanting to be with them rather than half a world away.
2. She’s in Her 40s
We didn’t believe it, either, but it turns out to be a fact. She was born on November 17, 1972. We can hardly believe she just will be 50 in 2022. That doesn’t seem accurate. She’s so youthful, and she clearly takes good care of herself.
3. She Was a Foster Child
Her birth parents are both Caribbean, and she was born in the United Kingdom. However, she was also placed immediately in a foster care situation at birth. She was adopted legally by a family when she was one and-a-half, but her life didn’t improve after that. Her adoptive family included an older brother, Jason. Her mother, Audrey, was a nurse. Her father, Roger, was a professor at Oxford. However, they divorced when she was three, and she was raised by her mother.
4. She Ended Up Back in Foster Care
When her parents divorced and she lived with her mother, her mother became very ill. When it got to the point she was no longer able to care for her child, she was placed back in foster care. She was in the system for a solid year. She was then returned to her mother, re-met her father, and found out he was remarried and had a daughter. The foster families she was placed with were not always fit to care for children, which is such a harsh reality in so many places.
5. She Knows the Identities of Her Biological Parents
Lorraine Pascale knows who her biological parents are, but she’s uninterested in contacting them or having any relationship with them. She also knows that they have four additional children. She knows that she has three brothers and she has a sister – some in London – but she’s not interested in finding them. She’s happy with the family she has.
6. She Attended Boarding School
When she was reunited with her adopted family after a year, she was also able to win a full scholarship to go to a prestigious boarding school in Devon. We don’t know what the name of the school is, only that she attended.
7. She’s a Mother
Lorraine is also a mother. She has a daughter, Ella Balinska, with her ex-husband. She was married to Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill when she was only 23. However, their marriage only lasted about five years. They divorced in 2000. Their daughter is now 24, and she was a successful athlete in school who is now an actress. She was in the 2019 film “Charlie’s Angels,” among other things.
8. She Was Discovered as a Model
At the age of 16, the agent who also discovered Naomi Campbell found her and wanted her to model. She spent much of her time after that in New York working. She gets to say very cool things like she was American Elle’s first black British cover model and she was in a Robbie Williams music video. Her modeling career was more than a little successful.
9. She Had Many Careers
One thing she knew for certain is that modeling is a difficult business. You never know when you may no longer be fashionable, and she needed something to fall back on. That’s when she began trying things that might be good careers for her. Did you know she was a mechanic? She was. She was also a hypnotherapist. However, it wasn’t until she took a cooking course in 2005 that she knew she found her niche.
10. She’s A Star Chef
Once she realized that cooking was her passion in life, she made sure she was the best of the best. She became a cakemaker and was contracted by Selfridges. She then made it her goal to open her own cupcake shop. She also attended culinary arts courses at the University of West London (though it was called the Thames Valley University at the time).