Lost Finally Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment

About the only thing that anyone really needs to say about Lost is that “It’s complicated”. Some folks might not pick up on this right away, but the gist of it is that this show turned and twisted so many times that it might as well have been trying to create one potential spinoff after another in an effort to keep itself going for as long as it possibly could. That doesn’t sound possible, does it? Let’s hope not since the show was convoluted enough that people continued to watch under the auspices that they were interested in, but really became hooked because they wanted to know what the hell was going on and needed some sort of closure to make it all work. Seriously, this show was something that felt as though it was being crafted by a beginning writer since a lot of the plot elements felt so slapped together that it brought to mind a child on the playground trying to put as much interesting stuff into the story as possible in order to keep people interested. After all, the whole ‘stranded on an island in the middle of the ocean’ routine has been done a few times, to say the least, and something else needed to be done in order to keep it interesting.
But Lost definitely took it above and beyond given that the whole idea of time travel, alternate realities, and what was found on the island just boggles the mind when it comes to practicality and the effort it might have taken to get everything to the island, along with the people, is enough to think that someone really had a serious agenda for doing this. In terms of storytelling, it’s not the worst thing to ever come along since people enjoyed what they saw and were fully into the tale, but at the same time, it’s hard to think of why people were so invested when half of them, if not more, were sitting around with confused looks on their faces even if they’d been watching the show since episode one. How convoluted does a show have to get to be confusing to those that have been watching and waiting for every episode only to be further confused by what they’re seeing? It’s an interesting thing about the storytelling since it’s obvious that those in charge of pushing the story to the fans weren’t bound to give away everything, but the fact is that they could have at least given away a few hints as to why and what in the world was happening here and there so that fans would be able to go ‘ooh, now I get it’. That apparently wasn’t on the agenda.
There are plenty of good things to be said about Lost since it did acquire a pretty big fanbase, but those that tried to join midstream no doubt had to go back to the start and were still looking at it funny since the truth is that this story is not designed to be taken in this manner since trying to figure out what’s going on in the middle without knowing what happened, in the beginning, is only going to make it harder to know what’s coming in the end because it might mess up the beginning and…oh hell, just watch the whole show from front to back and see if you can figure it out. That’s about the best advice anyone can give to anyone else when it comes to Lost since there are those that can follow the story and not become so hopelessly confused that they’re bound to start pulling at their hair as they wonder what happened to who and where this person went or why that person is doing this or…see how easy it is to lose track? Lost is definitely one of those shows that was designed to keep people guessing, but even those types of shows are bound to eventually tell people just what happened instead of leaving them wondering what’s going on as the final credits roll and things close up. It does sound as though the plan was to keep the show going for a while, but maybe fans had just had enough of it in theory and were ready to move on before they really started losing what interest they had left.
The upside of course is that fans still have the chance to go back and see what they were missing and what so many people have been talking about since Lost is still available for purchase and might be a wise show to watch now that the hype has died down. Maybe that will make it easier to understand, and possibly to analyze and really figure out since there aren’t a lot of people still agonizing over various plot points.