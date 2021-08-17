Lost in Random: A Twisted Fairytale Adventure

Lost in Random is an upcoming action-adventure set in a twisted fairytale world of Random. It is being developed by Zoink studios and being published by EA. Lost in Random takes place in the kingdom of Random. The Kingdom of Random is split up into six different realms. The mad Queen, the ruler of the Kingdom of Random, decreed that the cursed black die would realize your fate based on a roll on your twelfth birthday. She decreed that if a child were to, “Roll a one and the child would be sent to Onecroft, destined to live a life of struggle. Roll a three and land in Threedom, a chaotic realm destroyed by civil war. Roll a six, and they would live a life of luxury in the Queen’s dark palace.”
This is where our protagonist comes in. Even and Odd were two sisters from the world of Onecroft. On her twelfth birthday, Odd rolled a six. Which promoted her to a life of luxury in the Queen’s dark palace. Even was distraught at the loss of her sister. Until one year later she received a strange signal that she followed into the Valley of Dice. That signal turned out to be another die. Something that was never before seen in the Kingdom of Random. Even named her new companion Dicey who, to her surprised, possessed the ability to bend the realm around them. With her new companion, Even will embark on q quest and travel the six realms. Where they will, “meet many strange citizens, embark on courageous quests, and battle disturbing enemies in their mission to uncover a dark and twisted secret.”
The Gameplay
As you travel with Even and Dicey you will be able to go on quests given to you by the interesting and unpredictable inhabitants of the Kingdom of Random. Upon taking these quests you will come to learn more about the Kingdom and the dark secrets it holds. Combat is based on a unique card-based deck-building mechanic that takes place on a battlefield that resembles a board game. You must collect cards and build a deck that pertains to your playstyle. The world is also filled with puzzles that you must solve to traverse the Kingdom. Build your deck by completing quest and earning cards. You can also purchase them from an in-game vendor known as Mannie Dex. According to Zoink, the game will have 5 different card types. These include Cheat, Damage, Defense, Hazard, and Weapon.
To use your cards you will need to build energy which you do by using your slingshot to shatter crystals that your enemies have. When combat starts to will move across the board using Dicey. Roll a two and you can move two spaces, roll a three and you move three, and so on. The spaces you land can mean the difference between life and death as every space on the board presents different outcomes. It is a very ambitious take but one that suits the art style and storytelling of the world of Random. We’re excited to try it for ourselves and see how deep the combat and gameplay can get.
The Artstyle
What truly draws your attention when first entering the world of Lost in Random is the incredible art style that Zoink has adapted for this twisted fairytale. It reminds us of something that Tim Burton or American McGee would create. This allows for the creation of some interesting characters designs and a beautifully artistic world. We are excited to traverse this world and see how these elements blend together. It’s already been selected to be on the Tribeca Festival as one of the first representatives in the Tribeca Games. It feels like you are literally in a fairytale. A dark and twisted fairytale. It reminds us of American McGee’s Alice Madness. If you’ve never played them you should definitely give it a try. It’s a dark and gritty take on the world of Alice in Wonderland that was so popular is spanned a sequel. Currently there is a Kickstarter for a new iteration to be released on next-gen consoles that we hope come into fruition.
We’re excited to step into the Kingdom of Random when Lost in Random releases on September 10th on PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. Zoink has been known for their interesting ideas and their unique but immersive gameplay. With titles like Stick it to the Man that led them to be an award-winning studio, we can only hope that Lost in Random be a culmination of all their hard work and a title worthy of their name.