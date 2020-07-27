10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lost Resort

Wellness reality shows have become very popular over the last several years. Unlike typical reality TV, wellness shows are centered around helping people in some way. TBS has recently decided to enter the wellness reality game with a new show called Lost Resort. On the show, 9 strangers will head to an island where they will attend a spiritual retreat designed to help them heal in different areas of their life. Although the show is all about self improvement, there will still be a little drama. On the flip side though, viewers might also be able to learn some healing tips as they watch from home. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about the new TBS show, Lost Resort.
1. The Retreat Leader Is An Expert
One of the first concerns people have when it comes to wellness reality shows is whether or not the people on the show are actually qualified to be helping anyone. In this case, the answer is yes. The show’s retreat leader, Chrissie Fire Mane is an experience healer with 20 years of experience.
2. The Show Was Filmed In Costa Rica
The show’s setting is one of the things that makes it so intriguing. It was filmed at the Bodhi Tree Yoga Resort in Nosara in Costa Rica. Not only is this location aesthetically pleasing, it’s also the perfect peaceful backdrop for healing. However, it’s important to note that healing is more about the work that’s being done as opposed to where it’s taking place. Fortunately, the show was filmed long before COVID.
3. Season 1 Will Have 10 Episodes
Several shows that have been released during the pandemic have had seasons with just a handful of episodes. This has been extra disappointing since we’ve all been spending more time in the house and looking for things to watch. Luckily, that isn’t the case for Lost Resort. The show will feature a full 10 episode season.
4. Participants Have Different Reasons For Attending The Retreat
Most reality shows that revolve around health and wellness involve people who are seeking help for the same reason. For example, the show might be based around people who want to save their relationship or lose weight. However, the participants on Lost Resort have decided to joint he show for different reasons. Some people will be there to learn how to handle past trauma while others are seeking advice on dealing with a failing relationship.
5. The Show Was Created By Producers From The Real Housewives Franchise
Apparently, the world of reality TV is pretty small. Even though Lost Resort is completely different than any of the shows under the Real Housewives umbrella, it does have one thing in common: it was produced by the same producers of Real Housewives of New Jersey.
6. The Show Was Initially Announced In January
The process of creating a TV show isn’t usually quick and easy. It can sometimes take years for a show to go from an idea to a final product. While it’s not clear when the idea for Lost Resort was created, we do know that it’s been in the works for quite some time. The show was originally announced back in January when it was green lit by TBS.
7. Viewers Can Expect Some Comedy
When people tune in to reality TV, they’re usually looking for an escape from their daily lives. This means that even the ‘serious’ reality TV shows must have a light hearted element. Lost Resort definitely isn’t meant to be a comedy, but there will be some comedic moments.
8. The Show Uses Real Rituals
Last Resort will be entertaining, but there’s much more to the show than that. Participants will experience real rituals and ceremonies that are commonly used in spiritual retreats. For example, the Rage Ritual is used as an opportunity for people to release pent up rage and and frustration.
9. There Is A Team Of Experienced Healers
Chrissie Fire Mane isn’t the only person on the healing team who has lots of experience. In addition to her, there are four other healers who have lots of experience working in the field. Each healer brings a unique perspective and set of skills that will prove to be beneficial for the contestants.
10. Participants Come From All Over The Country
On top of coming to the retreat for different reasons, participants will also be coming from different places. From the midwest to the west coast, the group is very diverse. While this makes for a more well-rounded experience, it also means that there will likely be some disagreements.