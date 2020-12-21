When Louie Castro first started posting videos on social media, he had no idea that he’d eventually become an influencer with millions of followers. Now, years after consistently putting out content that people love, he’s built a fan base that includes millions of people and the numbers are still growing. Best-known for beauty related content and vlogs, Louie’s fun and engaging style has set him apart from other creators. Although he has already accomplished so much during his time as an influencer, there are a lot of other things he hopes to do before it’s all said and done. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Louie Castro.
1. He Got His Start On Instagram
YouTube is the platform most people associate with Louie, but he actually got his start on Instagram. He told Good Times, ” I would make videos on Instagram. They were like 15 second videos—remember when they would only let you do 15 seconds? So it was around that time, and I started getting a lot of comments: “Oh my gosh, you should make a YouTube channel.” But I didn’t even really know what YouTube was, because I would use YouTube for music videos and to find lyrics and stuff like that. My little sister was the one who was super into YouTube, so she was like, “Yeah, there are people who make videos on YouTube. They are called YouTubers.”
2. He’s A California Native
When most people think of California, Los Angeles is the first thing that comes to mind, but where Louie was born and raised felt like a completely different world. He is from a city called Watsonville. After his social media career began to take off, he began finding himself spending more and more time in L.A.
3. He Got A BBL
Cosmetic surgery has become increasingly popular over the last several years, and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has become one of the most popular procedures. Essentially, a BBL involves transferring fat from the stomach to their hips and butt to create a more curvy shape. Louie underwent the procedure in 2020 and he seems to be loving his results.
4. He’s In A Happy Relationship
There are lots of influencers who like to keep their relationships off of social media, but Louie is in a great relationship and he’s excited to share it with his followers. He and his boyfriend, Fernando, have been together since 2019 although Louie didn’t reveal Fernando’s identity until 2020.
5. He’s A TikToker
As a social media influencer, it’s important to be active as many on platforms as possible so you can reach the most people. Some people may be somewhat surprised to know that TikTok is actually where Louie has the biggest following. At the moment, he has 3.2 million followers on TikTok.
6. He’s A Big Bretman Rock Fan
Before Louie was a YouTube star himself, he spent a lot of time watching other YouTubers’ videos. During his interview with Good Times, he revealed that Bretman Rock was one of his favorite people to watch. Watching Bretman’s videos served as a big inspiration for Louie in his early days.
7. He Came Our During High School
Louie is an openly gay man who came out to the people in his life when he was a sophomore in high school. Fortunately, Louie had a strong support system with his friends and family and coming out wasn’t a negative experience for him. In fact, his mom told him that she’s always known.
8. He’s Had Some Paranormal Experience
People have all sorts of different opinions when it comes to the paranormal. Some people believe it’s nothing more than superstition while others believe ghosts are very real. Louie is part of the second group. Throughout his life, he says he’s had several paranormal experiences. In a YouTube video in 2016, Louie shared that he believes he was possessed when he was younger.
9. His YouTube Channel Has Over 200 Million Views
When people talk about the success that Louie has had on YouTube, his number of subscribers is usually the topic of conversation. What’s even more impressive, however, is the number of views he’s gotten. To date, he has more than 246 million views.
10. He Doesn’t Care What His Haters Have To Say
Being in the spotlight comes with lots of positives, but one of the biggest negatives is the fact that there will always be people out there who have something to say. Over the years, Louie has had to deal with more than his fair share of haters, however, he has never let their negativity bring him down.