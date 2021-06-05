From an early age, it was obvious to everyone who knew Louise Redknapp that she was destined to be a star. Her musical talents were undeniable and by the time she was a teenager she was joining a band that would go on to have a good deal of success. For the majority of her career, however, Louise has been a solo artist and she has sold millions of albums around the world and performed in sold out arenas. Recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for competing in The Masked Singer (British version). Although she was unmasked early in the competition, it still proved to be a great opportunity. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Louise Redknapp.
1. She Never Had A Relationship With Her Father
Louise was born and raised in England and she was raised solely by her mother. Although her father’s identity isn’t a mystery, she never knew him. According to You Magazine, Louise said, “I never knew my father. He walked out of my life before I was born and I’ve always been OK with that.”
2. She Loves Giving Back To Others
Louise has always been the type of person to use her celebrity status to help those in need. Over the years, she has worked with several charitable organizations including Mothers4Children. She has also helped to raise money for breast cancer awareness and research.
3. She’s An Author
Most people know Louise for the work she’s done in the music industry, but she recently decided to venture into new territory. In 2021, she released her first book titled You Got This. In an Instagram post about the book, Louise said, “I wanted to write a book that was empowering and uplifting – a little bit of a love letter to anyone who has ever wondered if they’re getting it right in life… you got this”.
4. She’s A Proud Mother
Louise is very proud of the things she’s accomplished in her career, but nothing brings her more joy than the role of being a mother. Louise has two children with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp. Despite the fact that their relationship didn’t work out, Louise and Jamie remain on good terms as co-parents.
5. She Was In A Movie
Music has always been Louise’s thing, but she’s also dipped her toes into the world of acting. She made her acting debut in 2012 with a movie called The Hot Potato. To date, it is her only on-screen role and we weren’t able to find anything to suggest that she plans to do more acting in the future.
6. She’s A Brand Ambassador
In 2021, having a strong fan base in real life usually equals a strong following on social media. Louise currently has 721,000 followers on Instagram and that has attracted the attention of businesses who are looking to market their products. Louise has teamed up with several companies including Elemis.
7. She’s A Fashionista
No matter what Louise is doing, you can bet that she’s going to look good in the process. She loves fashion and she has a wonderful sense of style. She enjoys being able to express her personality through her clothing and she isn’t afraid to experiment with different colors and styles.
8. She Felt That The Masked Singer Was A Great Way To Get Back To Performing After Lockdown
Being on The Masked Singer proved to be just the opportunity that Louise needed after a long year in lockdown. When describing her experience on The Masked Singer, Louise told The Sun, “It was just really nice after lockdown to getting out and dancing and doing something. I felt like I hadn’t expressed anything for so many months – it was lovely”.
9. She’s Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts
Some people may look at all of the success Louise has had and think that she’s never experienced any kind of struggle, but that’s simply not true. After her divorce from Jamie, Louise dealt with thoughts of suicide. However, thoughts of her loved ones kept her grounded. While talking to Woman and Home, Louise said, “I’ve got two people that need me, and they’re the loves of my life, they’re the only thing that kept me going. Them and my mum.”
10. She’s On TikTok
Louise might not be a member of Gen Z, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little bit of fun on TikTok. She has been on the app for about a year and she’s built up a pretty solid fan base. On top of having more than 101,000 followers, her content has gotten over 121,000 likes.