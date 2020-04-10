Louisiana Police Use The Purge Siren to Signal Curfew: Residents Not Happy

Because people aren’t on edge enough with having a curfew and being asked to quarantine, are they? The police department in Crowley, Louisiana are currently under fire for using one of the creepiest sounds in recent horror history, the alarm warning of the Purge, wherein for 12 hours all crime is absolutely legal. As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb and many others have relayed the residents were none too happy about it since a lot of them knew what that sound meant and found it to be highly unnerving. We get it, people are out past the desired curfew of 9 pm and it’s extremely hard to get them back inside so as to keep the neighborhood safe and keep the virus from spreading any further, but there are better ways to go about it. Using a siren that blares out the same sound that’s heard right before people are given leave to go about killing, raping, pillaging, and doing whatever else their twisted little hearts desire is just flat out disturbing. While the Crowley PD stated that they had no idea just what the sound was initially used for they’ve made it clear that they won’t be using it again, as a large number of people have noticed and recognized the sound and were visibly upset at the usage. Telling people they have a curfew is tough, no doubt about it, and trying to enforce said curfew is even harder since a lot of people don’t want to be told what to do and a good number of them are still going out when they feel like it if only because there’s no one physically forcing them back into their homes. But at this time there are fines being handed out to those that choose not to care, so hopefully something works. In a way the Purge siren could possibly be a last resort, but as of now it’s just another way for people to worry since a lot of folks don’t trust the government anyway.
The Purge movies started off pretty simple but as people might have guessed they would, they began to get brutal as time went on since the whole idea of crime being entirely legal for half a day is nothing short of a nightmare waiting to happen, especially when the movies started showing that it really only affected those that couldn’t afford top of the line protection more often than not. Of course the first Purge showed that crime could affect even those with said protection, but that was more or less a judgment call that doomed the family in the first movie. From that moment on though it became obvious that if one didn’t have the protection they needed from those that were bound to do what they wanted, they were just out of luck or needed to band together for security. The whole idea of The Purge was so terrifying that it would understandably make a lot of people feel uneasy upon hearing the same sound from the movie being blared throughout their neighborhood for something as mundane as a curfew. Some folks might have gotten a laugh out of it, but others no doubt were less than appreciative. If this were the worst thing to happen during the quarantine it wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but people are already having a rough time of it since many of those who aren’t used to staying indoors that often are chafing and feel hemmed in by the rules that have been put in place throughout the last few weeks. Social distancing is hard enough for some people, but having to stay inside unless they need something and having a curfew is bound to be hard on a lot of folks that love being outdoors more often than not.
Thankfully the Crowley PD are going to learn from their mistake and won’t be blaring the same siren any longer, though the claim that they didn’t know it came from a movie is kind of suspect if only because this sound is pretty distinct and anyone that’s seen the movie has had an easy time placing it. It could have been an honest mistake but it did have the effect of shaking a lot of people up and making many more wonder just what was going on since people are bound to think the worst at a time such as this and a Purge is definitely something that people have thought about ever since the first movie came out, no matter the fact that it’s highly unlikely that the US government would ever go that far. So the good news is that no one has to worry about an annual purge being created, and that Crowley has thankfully not become the murder capital of the nation in just one night. Zack Sharf of IndieWire had more to say on this matter.