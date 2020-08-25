Let’s face it, COVID-19 has been hard on everyone. Even if you or someone you know haven’t been diagnosed with the virus, the effects of COVID can be felt in our daily lives. As a result, many people have turned to TV to keep them occupied and provide an escape. Unfortunately though, COVID has shut down production across the industry, which has forced actors and networks to get creative. One of the results of that creativity is a new mini series called Love in the Time of Corona. As the name suggests, the show focuses on characters who are trying to navigate their relationships during the chaos of the pandemic. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Love in the Time of Corona.
1. Some Of The Cast Members Are Real Life Couples
Although the storylines in the show are fictional, they’ll definitely hit someone close to home for the cast members who really have been quarantined together for the last few months. Cast members Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. are a couple in real life as well as Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt. Gil and Rya’s daughter, Ava, also plays their daughter on the show.
2. The Show Was Filmed In The Actors’ Real Homes
Some of you are probably wondering how anyone managed to make a ‘normal’ looking show in the middle of the pandemic. After all, major productions are still shut down with no word on when they’ll be back. The answer on how Love in the Time of Corona was filmed is pretty simple: the show was shot in the actors’ homes. If you’ve seen a trailer for the show, it’s impossible to tell that it wasn’t made on some fancy set.
3. The Cast Includes Some Broadway Stars
The cast for the show is relatively small, but it does include some heavy hitter whose names and faces you’ll probably recognize. Both Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette, have appeared on Broadway. Fellow cast member, L. Scott Caldwell has also been on Broadway. Both Odom Jr, and Caldwell have won Tony Awards.
4. The Title Was Inspired By The Title Of A Book
The title of the show may seem a little awkward to some, but it was actually inspired by the title of the novel Love in the Time of Cholera. The book was originally published in Spanish in 1985 and was first released in English in 1988. Aside from the title and the theme of love, the stories don’t have much in common.
5. The Show Was Filmed In Just A Few Days
Aside from being filmed in the actors’ homes, there’s something else about Love in the Time of Corona that sets it apart from pre-COVID series. During an interview with Pop Sugar, Tommy Dorfman, who plays Oscar, said that the entire show was shot over the course of just three days.
6. The Miniseries Has 4 Episodes
Since the show was filmed in such a short amount of time, it’s not too shocking that even for a miniseries it’s a little on the shorter side. The entire series will consist of just four 30 minute episodes that will be released over the span of two weeks. After airing on Freeform, the show will be available to stream on Hulu.
7. The Show Was Filmed By An Actual Crew
There have been quite a few shows that were released during the pandemic, but they’ve either been self shot or recorded via Zoom. Neither one of those is the cast for Love in the Time of Corona. According to NPR, the show was shot by a small crew who mostly worked outside of the actors’ homes. Each home was sanitized at the end of the day and everyone involved in the production was tested for COVID-19.
8. The Show Was Created By Joanna Johnson
Love in the Time of Corona was created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson who is no stranger to Freeform. Johnson has also worked on The Fosters and Good Trouble. Prior to her work behind the camera, Joanna also had an acting career and she is most well-known for her role as Karen Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful.
9. There Are Already Some Mixed Reviews
Even though the show just came out, several reviewers got the chance to see it early and the reviews are somewhat mixed. RogerEbert.com called the show “blandly superficial” and added ” The interconnected narratives and characters lack depth, and the four episodes do little to comfort or entertain.” The Guardian also referred to the show as “the pandemic TV drama none of us wanted.”
10. The Show Highlights The Positives And Negatives Of Quarantine
Quarantine has been tough for a lot of people. Although the country has reopened, many people are still spending more time in the house to lower their chances of contracting the virus. If nothing else, Love in the Time or Corona provides a glimpse into the highs and lows that come with being stuck in the house.