10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lucas Bryant

Do you watch “Haven,” on Syfy? If not, you probably don’t know the actor who plays Nathan Wuornos. His name is Lucas Bryant, and he’s pretty famous for this role. Many of his fans are loving what he’s done with it, and it appears that his following just keeps growing. He’s immensely talented, but many people don’t know enough about him to really get to know him. It’s time to change what you think you know by learning as much as you can. We have everything right here that you need to know about the actor.
1. He’s From Canada
He was born and raised in Elmira, Ontario. However, he also has American citizenship. This means he is officially a Canadian-American, and he is someone who can live in either country if he so chooses. We know he is currently calling America home, however.
2. He’s in His 40s
He’s a man who is not nearly as young as he looks. He was born on September 28, 1978. What does that mean? It means that as of 2020, he is 42. He certainly looks younger than he is, and that is always why we are always so shocked when we remember how old he is.
3. He Studied Acting
When he was done with his education, he made the decision to go into acting. He knew he wanted to do it, and he knew that he needed to learn as much as he could about it. He learned at the Sheridan College in Ontario.
4. He’s a Husband and Father
His wife is Kirsty Hinchcliffe. She’s from Australia, and they are currently living in Santa Monica with their two kids. their daughter was born in 2008, and they have a son who was born in 2015. We are not sure their names, but we imagine they must be adorable if they look anything like their parents.
5. He’s Going to Hallmark, Again
Tis the season, of course. So many people take a step in this direction this time of year. He’s in a new Hallmark Christmas movie called “The Angel Tree,” and it premieres on November 24 at 10 pm eastern time. Going to Hallmark is going to change the game for him as so many people go into this network to make the movies people love to watch – and almost need to watch – this time of year.
6. He’s Doing All Right
It’s not a secret he’s been in many projects, some in which he’s just had a small role, and some in which he’s had a much larger role. However, he’s been in enough that he’s able to command a pretty impressive net worth. His 2020 estimated net worth is around $1.5 million, which is nothing to laugh at. It’s a good living he is making for himself and his family.
7. His Wife is His Co-Star
Did you know that his wife is also his “Haven” costar? Well, she is, and it is one of those things that many people don’t realize. However, they didn’t meet on the show. It’s a common misconception that many people seem to have about them and their life. Before she began to appear on the show, they already had at least one baby together.
8. He Began with Hallmark in 2016
What’s so great is that he is headed back to Hallmark in 2020, but he’s been there before. In 2016 alone, he had three movies premier on the channel. We told you he’s worked on so many things that it is difficult to keep up with the work he’s done. He’s a man of many talents, and he’s not going to stop starring in the movies that people love so much.
9. He’s Private
While he’s all over the television screen in so many households in two countries, he’s a man who doesn’t divulge too much. He keeps his personal life personal, and he doesn’t talk much about what is going on in the background. He seems very happy with his wife and kids, but he also seems very happy to keep their lives as private as possible. It works for them, and we imagine it’s necessary.
10. His Parents are Not Canadian
Even though he was born there and has dual citizenship, his parents are both from the United States. We think of this as one of those fun facts that many people are unaware of. It’s just so easy to assume his family is Canadian, but they are not. While we don’t know where in the states his mother is from, we are certain his father is from North Dakota.