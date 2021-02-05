In the music industry, rappers and singers are usually the people who get the most attention. However, no song is complete without the help of composers, songwriters, producers, and other people who work behind the scenes. Ludwig Goransson’s career is the perfect example. Although many listeners may not be familiar with his name, they have probably heard his work on numerous occasions. The talented composer has scored several films including Black Panther, Tenet, and Creed 1 & 2. He has also produced songs for some of the biggest names in the music industry. His immense talent is undeniable and his music has reached people all over the world. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ludwig Goransson.
1. He Was Born In Sweden
Ludwig was born in Sweden to a Polish mother and a Swedish father. He fell in love with music as a child and and he attended Stockholm Royal College of Music. After graduating, he relocated to the United States to study at the University of Southern California. He has been living in California ever since.
2. He’s Named After Beethoven
If you believe in destiny then you’ll probably agree that it was written in the stars for Ludwig to become a musician. After all, he is named after one of the most famous musicians of all-time, Ludwig Beethoven. During an interview with the New York Times Ludwig said, “My dad wanted to name me Albert after Albert King, the big guitar blues player,” he said. “But my mom said, ‘No — Ludwig Beethoven.’”
3. He Got His Start Playing Guitar
Ludwig has proven to be the kind of musician who can do a little bit of everything, but he got his start by playing the guitar thanks to his father who is a guitar teacher. He started playing when he was just 6-years-old and within a few years it was clear that he had a special talent.
4. He’s Married
Music isn’t the only thing Ludwig is married to. He has a beautiful wife named Serena McKinney. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2019. Serena is also a musician and she has been playing the violin for several years. She and Ludwig have worked together on several soundtracks.
5. He Met Ryan Coogler In College
You know what they say, it’s not always what you know, sometimes it’s who you know. When Ludwig was a student at USC, he ended up meeting someone who would go on to play a major role in the entertainment industry and in Ludwig’s life. That person was award-winning director, Ryan Coogler. Although they come from very different backgrounds they became good friends and have worked together on several projects over the years.
6. Foxy Brown Was His Introduction To Hip-Hop
Ludwig has become well-known in the hip-hop community, but rap music wasn’t always something he was interested in. It wasn’t until he borrowed a Foxy Brown CD from his sister when he was a teenager that he was formally introduced to the genre. He told NPR “It [the Chyna Doll Album] had Middle Eastern, kind of Arabic production to it. I just remember really falling in love with the album.”
7. He’s Won Several Major Awards
Every artist loves having their work recognized, and what better way to get that recognition than an award? Ludwig is no stranger to winning awards. in 2019, he won two Grammy Awards – one for Record of the Year and another for Song of the Year, both for his work on the Childish Gambino song “This is America”.
8. He’s Signed To Roc Nation
Ludwig has accomplished a lot of amazing things in career, but outside of his awards, one of his biggest accomplishments has been signing with Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation. The label is home to several other well-known artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Rihanna, Meek Mill, and Normani.
9. He’s Released A Solo Album
Most of the attention Ludwig gets is for the work he’s done with other artists, but he’s also a solo artist. He released his debut album, How to Find a Party, in 2013 and he has another one in the world. During an interview with GQ in December of 2020, Ludwig said, “I’m going to finish my solo album, which I’m very excited to do, because it’s kind of like therapy a little bit, where I just get to write for myself. And then we’ll see.”
10. He’s A Private Person
Ludwig is the type of star who only likes to be in the spotlight when it’s necessary. For the most part, Ludwig is a pretty private person. He enjoys staying low-key and focusing on his work and his family. One of the best parts about his role in the industry is that it allows him to avoid lots of drama.