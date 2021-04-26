When it comes to Latin pop music, there is no name bigger than Luis Miguel. For nearly 40 years, Luis has dominated the music industry with his incredible voice and irresistible charm. His talent became evident at a very early age and throughout his career, he has proven time and time again why he deserves to be considered a legend. In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in Luis thanks to the show Luis Miguel: The Series which is a scripted re-telling of his life and journey through the music industry. The show has introduced Luis to a new generation of music lovers, and his legacy is now stronger than ever before. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Miguel.
1. He Was Born In Puerto Rico
Luis is commonly considered a Mexican entertainer, but he was actually born in Puerto Rico. Despite years of sources referring to him as Mexican, We Are Mitu states that this is a misconception and neither of Luis’ parents is Mexican. He was named after famous bullfighter, Luis Miguel Dominguín.
2. His Parents Were Also Creative
The apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree when it came to Luis. Both of his parents also had careers in the arts and it appears that he was destined to follow in their footsteps. His father, Luis Gallego Sánchez, was a talented singer and songwriter. His mother, Marcela Basteri, is an Italian actress.
3. He’s Very Private
There are plenty of celebrities who prefer to keep their personal lives to themselves, but Luis’ desire for privacy seems to be even stronger. Throughout his career, he has never revealed much about his life outside of the music industry which has caused him to become somewhat of a mysterious figure.
4. He Once Dated Mariah Carey
One thing Luis couldn’t keep away from the spotlight was his relationship with Mariah Carey. The two met sometime during the late 90s and quickly hit it off. The couple dated for nearly three years before deciding to go their separate ways. There are rumors that they worked on music together but it was never released.
5. He Has A Huge Social Media Following
Despite the fact that he’s a very private person and hasn’t put much effort into his social media presence, Luis still manages to have a very large following. He has more than a million followers on Instagram although all of his content is strictly related to his music.
6. He Has Some Acting Experience
Acting may not be Luis’ forte, but he’s definitely dabbled with being in front of the camera. He has made a handful of acting appearances over the years on both the big and small screen. Some people may be surprised to know that he even made a brief appearance in Luis Miguel: The Series as a partygoer.
7. He Might Be In A Relationship
As mentioned earlier, Luis has never been one to put his business in the streets, so he hasn’t publically revealed anything about his relationship status. However, some sources suggested that he may be dating a young dancer named Mollie Hannah Gould. Mollie is about 30 years younger than Luis.
8. Elvis Presley Was One Of His Biggest Influences
Luis has been working on his craft for most of his life, and he started by watching Elvis Presley. When Luis was a child, his father encouraged him to watch as much footage of Presley as possible and learn everything he could. While Luis style is quite different from Presley’s there’s no doubt that some of The King’s influence is in him.
9. He Won A Grammy As A Teenager
The amount of longevity that Luis has achieved in the music industry is almost impossible to come by. He was just a teenager when his career really started to take off. At 14-years-old, he won a Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American Performance for the song “Me Gustas Tal Como Eres” which he sang with Sheena Easton. From that point on it became clear that Luis was a force to be reckoned with.
10. He Has His Own Wine Brand
The entertainment industry isn’t the only place where Luis has found success. He is also a self-taught sommelier and entrepreneur. Several years ago, Luis released his own brand of Cabernet Sauvignon and the wine has gotten lots of positive feedback. According to Light Home, the wine is “smoothed with 15 percent Syrah grapes, it has an alcohol content of 13 percent and provides intense fruity aromas reminiscent of blueberries, plums, black currants, black cherries and other berries.”