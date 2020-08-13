10 Things You Didn’t Know about Luke Cuccurullo

“Married at First Sight,” fans remember Luke Cuccurullo when he was part of the show. However, it’s been a while and now his fans want to know where he is and what he is up to. He’s the groom who just didn’t find his wife attractive. We want to believe that he just didn’t have any spark or connection with her and that he was not being mean, but we don’t know. He just didn’t feel anything for her and toward her, but they did try. Fans were so invested in things for them, and his disappointment never seemed to wane. This leaves us feeling as if there is so much more we want to know. Let’s learn more about him.
1. He’s Said Some Mean Things
You know when we just said we’d like to think he was just being honest but not mean? Well, he was probably being mean. And by probably, he did tell his wife over and over again that he felt repulsed being with her and that he felt dead inside with her. We can think of about a million other ways to tell someone you’re just not that into them without saying those words.
2. He Didn’t Want People to Know He Slept with His Wife
We all thought he didn’t sleep with his own wife on their wedding night. The fact that he refused to go to bed with her on their first night as husband and wife was ugly and uncomfortable for fans, but it was later revealed that they did go to bed that night. He simply asked her to lie about it and not tell anyone that they did. He didn’t want to tell anyone that he slept with Katie.
3. He Accused his Wife of Being an Alcoholic
Katie Sisk had a rough time with this man. He accused of her of having a drinking problem. But, he didn’t tell her to her face. He told everyone but her that he thought she had a problem, and she maintains she does not have a problem. However, the truth eventually came out that she drank a bottle of wine he bought, and he was upset she drank it – so he called her an alcoholic.
4. He’s Got a Podcast Now
Now that he is not a television star – because he doesn’t have many fans after the way he treated his wife on national television – he’s got his own podcast. It’s called the Cuccurullo Conversation. We don’t know what it’s about, but you can find it and tune in if it seems at all interesting.
5. He’s Running a Dating Service
Do you enjoy irony? We do, and that’s what makes this fabulous for us. He’s now running his own dating service. It’s called Unplugged Dating. We couldn’t find much information on the company, so we don’t know if it’s still working amid the global pandemic in which people can’t really go out and meet people they don’t already live with, but he’s allegedly running it.
6. He’s Been Accused of Being Gay
Whether he is or is not doesn’t matter to us, but his wife thought he might be gay. She thought he might be trying to deny that side of himself, but he’s denied the accusation more than a few times. She brought up the fact that his Facebook page has some posts that say he is into both men and women, but he calls those a joke and says they are not real posts. She doesn’t find the joke funny considering many of his own friends are gay, but he still maintains it is not real.
7. He’s Okay with His Role
If there is one thing we can give him, it’s that he does seem okay with his role as a villain. He’s accepted this is how people see him and who he is now, and he seems all right with that. We have to commend him for being okay with that.
8. He’s Been Traveling
It seems that this is a guy who has taken some time to himself. He’s been across the country and back since he left the show. He says he’s been to many places, and he’s probably learned a lot about himself in the process. We hope that what he’s learned is all good and that he’s got a lot more going on in his life now that he’s had some solo adventure.
10. We Don’t Know if He’s Dating
Many people want to know if Luke is dating, but we haven’t an answer. We simply don’t know if he is or not. He’s not making it very public what he’s been up to, and there are so many things he seems to want to keep to himself. We like that he values his privacy.