Thanks to his good looks and acting chops, Luke Newton has never failed to command attention any time he’s stepped in front of a camera. Now, however, he’s getting more attention than ever before thanks to his role as Colin Bridgerton in the Netflix series, Bridgerton. As a member of the well-to-do Bridgerton family, Colin has access to everything he could ever want or need. Unfortunately for him, however, a marriage proposal threatens to derail his life. Although you’ll have to tune in to the show to get all of the deets, we can confidently say that you’ll likely be impressed with Luke’s performance. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Luke Newton.
1. He Is Worked With Disney
Netflix isn’t the first major company Luke has gotten the chance to work with. In fact, one of his best-known roles was playing Ben Evans in the Disney series The Lodge. Being able to work with such big companies, especially so early in his career, will definitely set Luke up for success in the future.
2. He Is A Singer
Being a professional actor is a huge accomplishment in itself, but that isn’t Luke’s only creative endeavor. He is also a talented singer who has performed several cover songs over the years. He even appeared on the soundtrack for The Lodge. At the moment, it doesn’t look like he has released any music of his own and it’s unclear whether or not he has plans to.
3. He Has A Girlfriend
There are probably countless people all over the world who have Luke at the top of their list of celebrity crushes, but unfortunately for those people, Luke is off the market. He is in a relationship with actress Jade Davies. He previously dated his co-star from The Lodge, Sophie Simnett.
4. He Likes To Travel
Luke was born and raised in England and he still lives there today, but like his character in Bridgerton, he enjoys getting the chance to travel as much as possible. Luke has been fortunate to visit several countries including Hungary, the United States, and South Africa.
5. He Is An Elvis Fan
Luke is only 23-years-old which means Elvis Presley lived and died decades before he was born. Still, Luke is a huge fan of the legendary musician who brought the world several timeless classics. Perhaps one day, he’ll even get the chance to bring Elvis’ story to life on screen in a biopic.
6. He Loves Connecting With His Fans
Social media is one of the first places people go for information these days, and as a result, it’s an important place for entertainers to be. Not only does social media allow celebrities to promote their work, but it also allows them to connect with their fans like never before. Luke enjoys getting the chance to interact with his fans, especially on Twitter. It’s very common to see him responding to questions and comments from fans and engaging them with posts of his own.
7. He Is A Supporter Of The Black Lives Matter Movement
Although the Black Lives Matter Movement began in the United States, it didn’t take long for it to reach other parts of the world. Luke is a supporter of the movement and the overall fight to end racism. He has used his online presence to help raise awareness and share resources.
8. He Enjoys Spending Time In Nature
Some people think that people in the entertainment industry can only have fun when doing things that are expensive and/or extravagant, but that isn’t true – at least not for Luke. He appreciates the simple things in life and one of those things is spending time out in nature. He loves going hiking, swimming, and exploring.
9. He Has A YouTube Channel
Luke started a YouTube channel back in 2014 although he hasn’t posted any content in a few years. Currently, has has over 2,200 subscribers and more than 40,000 total views. His fans would probably love it if he decided to start putting out new content on his channel. Now that his fan base is growing, there are a lot of people who would probably love to see more videos from him.
10. He Has Theater Experience
Luke has spent the majority of his career doing on screen work, but he also has a little bit of theater experience as well. According to his resume, he was in a stage production of The Book of Mormon that was performed at the Prince of Wales Theatre. There’s no word on if he has any plans to return to the stage.