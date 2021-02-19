Lukita is still very new to professional acting, but she’s already on the brink of becoming a star. She is a cast member in the upcoming HBO Max series, Generation, and viewers and critics alike are highly anticipating the teen drama. If you haven’t heard Lukita’s name before, it’s because she only has two other acting credits. Don’t let her lack of experience fool you though, she’s capable of putting on a good show and she’s ready to do just that. If the show lives up to its expectations, Lukita will likely get access to lots of other opportunities and her career will be taken to a new level. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Lukita Maxwell.
1. She Was Born In Indonesia
Lukita comes from a very diverse background. During an interview with Mixed Mag Lukita said, “I was born in Jakarta, Indonesia and my mom is Chinese and she was born there. Her side of the family is all from there. I grew up very immersed in that culture. I moved to the U.S when I was five.” Her father is white and originally from Salt Lake City.
2. She Works For A Magazine
Most people would probably label Lukita as an actress, but she considers herself a creative and she is passionate about several areas of the arts. She is currently the Web Designer and Editor for a Sunstroke Magazine. According to the publication’s website, “Sunstroke is a print GEN Z-ine first, and an interdisciplinary arts collective second. We aim to upcycle and repurpose the vintage philosophy of art, music, fashion, film and activism.”
3. She’s A Private Person
So far, Lukita doesn’t seem to be the kind of person who likes to share all of her business on the internet. While she is very active on Instagram, her posts don’t really reveal any personal information. Part of the reason there isn’t much information about Lukita could also be because she’s still relatively new to the industry.
4. She Has Theater Experience
Lukita’s on screen resume may not have many credits, but she has more acting experience than many people realize. She has also been part of quite a few stage productions. Most notably, she has performed at the Utah Shakespeare Festival three times. Most recently, she played Queen Margaret in Henry VI: Part 3.
5. She’s A Dancer
If you questioned whether the term ‘creative’ is really fitting for Lukita, the answer is yes. She is truly a multi-talented person and she prides herself in being able to do a little bit of everything. Her resume mentions that she also has some dance skills in jazz and ballet.
6. She Speaks 3 Languages
As someone who is closely connected to multiple cultures and has lived in two countries, Lukita knows just how beneficial it can be to speak more than one language. In addition to English, she speaks Indonesian as well as some French. At this time, English is the only language she’s acted in.
7. She Likes To Take Pictures
Lukita has a great eye for spotting beauty, and a knack for capturing those moments on camera. She loves photography and taking pictures is one of her favorite things to do. She even has a separate Instagram account dedicating to sharing the photos she’s taken.
8. She Loves To Stay Active
Lukita may not be the kind of person who likes to spend countless hours pumping iron in the gym, but she does love to find other ways to stay active. She likes to do things like go hiking and exploring local trails. For Lukita, being outdoors is the perfect way to decompress and take her mind off of work.
9. She Was Homeschooled
Growing up in Utah wasn’t always easy for Lukita because she didn’t fit into a lot of the same categories as her peers. On top of that, she was homeschooled during middle school which made it even more difficult to connect with other children her age. While that was a downside to homeschooling, one of the perks was getting an educated that was centered around things she was interested in.
10. She’s Part Of The LGBT Community
We weren’t able to find any information on exactly how Lukita’s identifies her sexuality, but in her interview with Mixed Mag she shared that she has a girlfriend. She didn’t mention her name or share much information about her other than the fact that she is a dancer. LGBT teens will be the primary focus of Generation so the opportunity to provide representation probably adds even more meaning to Lukita’s role.