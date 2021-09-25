Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lux Wright

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, you were old enough in the early 2000s to remember the guys who made “Jackass,” famous. Steve-O is one of the most famous of the guys who spent their lives doing the stupidest, most insane, most dangerous activities imaginable. They filmed each one, and they made movies and television out of it. These days, the guys are a little older, and they aren’t doing *as* many dangerous things. Steve-O has made it a point to continue his crazy lifestyle in a slightly less often fashion, and he’s settled into adulthood a little. In fact, the star is engaged, planning a wedding, and living his best life alongside his fiancé, Lux Wright. Who is this mystery woman? Here is everything you need to know about the woman brave enough to marry a man who does dumb things for a living.

1. She’s Younger Than her Fiance

She’s in her early 30s, and he is in his late 40s. there is a 14-year age difference between the two, but we have a feeling that it works well for him. After all, there is the old belief that men mature slowly in comparison to women, and they might be the perfect example of it taking a little longer for the man to mature.

2. She’s Been with Steve-O for Four Years

This couple began dating around 2017. While we don’t know the precise date of their relationship’s beginning, we do know that they have been together since 2017. Approximately four years together is a long time, and they are happy with the course of their relationship.

3. She’s Chill

Lux Wright is the perfect match for her fiancé. She is super chill and okay with the crazy, out-of-the-box things that her fiancé does for a living. She has no problem with his ideas, even if they are dangerous and insane. She is laidback, calm, and very accepting of what she got herself into when she began a relationship with Steve-O.

4. She is Not Okay with One Thing

While she might not have a problem with her fiancé swimming with sharks or doing something else nearly as dangerous, she’s not about him being naked on camera. Despite the fact that he’s exceptionally comfortable with sharing his nudity with everyone who watches his movies, she’s drawn the line on that one. Totally understandable.

5. She’s Instagram Famous

She has her own large set of fans on Instagram. She has more than 317k followers, which puts her into the influencer category. She’s constantly sharing photos, videos, and thoughts with her fans, and they appreciate everything she shares.

6. She’s a Proud Aunt

She has a teenage nephew she loves to spend time with, and they are adorable. He comes to see her and stay with her, and they have a lot of fun together. She’s obviously close to her family, and her love for them shows in her photographs.

7. She is Supportive

When Steve-O decided it was time to get sober back in 2008, he didn’t know his fiancé yet. They didn’t get together until he was nearly a decade into his sobriety, but she supports him every step of the way. She understands that every day without caving to his addiction is a good day, and she makes sure she supports him, she congratulates him on his milestones, and she is there for him every step of the way. She’s a good person.

8. She Loves Animals

Animal lovers do tend to be the best of the best people, don’t they? She and her fiancé share the dream of one-day becoming animal sanctuary owners. They have dogs, cats, and goats at their SoCal home, but they have dreams to one day have a larger property filled with animals that they spend their time helping. It’s a lovely dream.

9. She Loves Old Cars

Aside from her gorgeous photos of herself and her fiancé, you’ll find Lux Wright’s Instagram feed filled with photos of classic cars. She seems to love an old car, and she shows her appreciation for them regularly. It’s true, though, that they really don’t make them like they used to.

10. She’s a Nature Lover

Lux Wright enjoys being outdoors. She loves the beach, she loves flowers, and she is someone who appreciates what nature has to offer. While we are only speculating here, we think she might be happiest when she’s outdoors near some flowers or on the water, and we feel that one hundred percent.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


