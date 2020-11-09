Lynda Boyd has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years, and her work has been seen by millions of people in that time. She made her first on screen appearance in 1986, and it didn’t take long for bigger opportunities to start rolling in. Lydia is well-known for a number of appearances on both the big and small screen. Her ability to light up the screen is never lost regardless of the size of her role, and her acting skills have helped make those around her fine too. With a long list of credits already behind her, Lynda also has some projects in the works that will give her fans something to look forward to. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Lynda Boyd.
1. She’s Also A Voice Actress
Live acting roles have been a huge part of Lynda’s career, but she’s also a talented voice actor who has done lots of animated work over the years. One of her most notable roles was voicing several characters on Street Fighter: The Animated Series. She did voice work for the short lived animated series, Camp Candy.
2. She Has Well Over 100 Acting Credits
Calling Lynda’s resume impressive would simply be an understatement. She has been very fortunate to have a career that has been both consistent and long lasting and she has earned more than 140 acting credits over the year and the list is only going to continue to grow.
3. She’s A Dog Mom
Anyone who has ever had a dog can tell you that there’s something extra special about the bond between a human and their four legged friend. Despite the fact that humans and dogs can’t talk to each other, the love is always unconditional and Lynda Boyd knows this from personal experience. She has an adorable dog named Milo who makes frequent appearances on Instagram.
4. She’s An Advocate For Therapy
Mental health awareness has gotten better over the last several years, but it’s still a topic that many people are uncomfortable talking about. Lynda, on the other hand, believes that the importance of mental health should never be overlooked. She believes that therapy is a very helpful tool and something that everyone can benefit from.
5. She’s Not Shy About Her Politics
There are certain topics that we’re all taught not to discuss in front of mixed company, and politics is one of them. As the political climate in the United States continues to intensify, lots of people are becoming even more quiet about their opinions. Lynda isn’t one of those people, however. She has had no issue making her political stance very clear, and she is not in favor of President Trump.
6. She Has Theater Experience
The stage is where many actors get their start, and it’s the place where many also feel the most at home. While Lynda may be someone who feels more at home in front of the camera, she does have some theater experience as well. In 2018, she appeared in a production of Marion Bridge at the Genesis Theater.
7. She Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following
With a resume as long as hers and a fan base that extends all over the world, it’s a little surprising that Lynda doesn’t have a larger social media following. A huge reason for this could be due to the fact that although she has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, neither are verified.
8. She’s A Nature Lover
Spending years in the entertainment industry can easily make a person assimilate with the culture that comes along with it. However, Lynda doesn’t seem to be caught up in any of the Hollywood Hype. She seems to enjoy living a simple life and one of her favorite things to do is spend time exploring the outdoors. While she’s out on her walks and adventures, she loves snapping photos of her surroundings.
9. She Has Worked With Some Of The Biggest Names In The Business
Not only has Lynda had a lot of acting roles, she’s also gotten the chance to work with some very big celebrities in the process. Some of the stars she’s collaborated with include Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Diane Keaton. Needless to say, Lynda deserves all the respect she gets.
10. She Is A Private Person
Celebrity culture is known for buying somewhat intrusive, but Lynda has never feed into any of that. Despite being in the spotlight for so long, she has always been a relatively private person and she’s done a good job of separating her personal life from her professional life.