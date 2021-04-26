10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lyndsay Lamb

Lyndsay Lamb is half of the dynamic sister duo who does all that they can to sell unsellable houses. In fact, they have an HGTV show about it now called, well, “Unsellable Houses,” and it’s worth watching. Lyndsay and her sister Leslie work together at their company – Lamb & Co – selling houses in the Pacific Northwest. Their sisterly dynamic is amazing, and they both have so many strengths to bring to the table. We’ve already taken the time to get to know Leslie Davis, and now it’s time to learn more about Lyndsay Lamb – creator of the company and real estate extraordinaire.
1. She’s A Twin
Here’s a fun fact about Lyndsay and her sister – they are twins. Most people know they are sisters, but many have no idea that they are twins. They have such distinct personalities. They are, however, twins. They are so close that even when they were kids and their parents told them they could have their own bedrooms, they chose to continue to share a room with one another.
2. She Founded her Company in 2009
It was 2009 when the concept of starting her own company became a reality in her life. Her sister was not part of it to begin with, though. She wanted to start a company called Lamb Real Estate and help her clients find their dream homes. Her company grew faster than she thought it might grow, and it’s become something of a phenomenon.
3. She Didn’t Stage Immediately
If we can say one thing about Lamb, it’s that her staging skills are probably the best of the best. However, it might surprise her fans to know that she didn’t use this method of selling from the start. She learned about staging after forming her company and selling houses for a few years. Now she knows to use it, and she’s become a pro at making it work in her work.
4. She’s a Wife and Mom
Much like her twin, she is the only girl in the house. She is constantly surrounded by boys. Her husband is Justin, and her son is Miles. They also have a dog who goes by the name of Remo. Boys are everywhere in her life, and that might be why she and her sister have always been so close. They’re the only girls.
5. She Went Through Hell
The year was 2013. She and her husband were given the horrific news that their son, Miles, was suffering from cancer. She didn’t know what to do, and she could not think of anything other than the moment. Her sister, who worked in marketing and sales for a completely different company, knew she needed to do something for her sister in that time. Lyndsay wasn’t thinking of the future. She was thinking of her son and his health, but Leslie knew she needed to keep her company going so she could eventually return to it. She got her own real estate license while her sister took the better part of a year to make sure her own son got the treatment he needed.
6. She Loves Being a Twin
As a twin mom, I can say for certain that this is something that most twins love. They love having something like this in their lives. They have their own built-in best friend. They have their own person to hang out with all the time, and they have a bond that’s beyond special. There is nothing like it.
7. She Met Her Husband in School
Yet something else she and I have in common other than the twin thing is that she also met her own husband in high school. They’ve been married for more than 20 years now. They grew up in the same town in Washington, and they got to know one another in school.
8. Her Brother-in-Law and Husband are Close
Fun family fact coming at you right now; when she met her husband in high school, her twin sister also met her own husband in high school. That’s cute, right? Well, it gets even cuter. When their husbands went to college, they were roommates. We wonder if they had any idea just how much of their lives they’d spend together at that point.
9. She is Very Private
She is very outspoken about the fact that her husband and her son are everything to her, but they don’t typically share too much of their personal life on the internet. She is very clear that while she is beyond blessed to have them, her social media life is for work and her private life is for her and her family.
10. She’s Talented
She is exceptionally talented, as you can tell. She has taken the art of design and made it into something unique and special. She can look at something and immediately see what is needed to take it from okay to great, and that is something that meshes well with her sister’s talents in the real estate field. Together, they are dynamic.