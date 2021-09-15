Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lyric Lewis

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lyric Lewis

6 mins ago

Lyric Lewis broke into the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, but the last several years have been especially good to her. From hosting The American Barbecue Showdown to having a major role in A.P. Bio, Lyric has shown that she is truly a versatile queen. That said, making people laugh is definitely her specialty, and her love for comedy dates back to her childhood. But even though she likes to joke around, her career is something she has always been very serious about and her hard work and dedication haven’t gone unnoticed. Now that she has been getting more recognition, Lyric’s fans are hoping that even more doors open up for her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lyric Lewis.

1. She’s A New Orleans Native

New Orleans is a city that is known for its rich history and culture. It has also been the birthplace to some very talented people, and Lyric Lewis is one of them. She was born in the city and spent much of her childhood there. However, when she was about 12 years old, she and her family relocated to Minnesota. She currently lives in the Los Angeles area.

2. She’s Worked Behind The Scenes

Being in front of the camera is what most people know Lyric for, but they don’t realize that she has also worked her magic on the other side of things. She is a writer and producer who has worked on a handful of projects over the years. More than likely, we will see her do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.

3. She’s A Proud Mother

Overall, Lyric has chosen to be pretty private when it comes to her personal life. One thing she has been open about, though, is the fact that she is a very proud mom. She has one child, a young daughter named Stevie. From what we can tell, Lyric is not married although she may be in a relationship with her daughter’s father.

4. She Likes To Travel

Getting out and seeing the world is one of the best experiences a person can have, and Lyric is thankful to be in a position that has allowed her to do lots of traveling over the years. She has gotten to visit places across the United States and other parts of the world. That said, she also enjoys just hanging out and exploring L.A.

5. She Studied At Syracuse University

The success Lyric has achieved over the years didn’t just happen by accident. She has put a lot of hard work into reaching her goals. Part of that work includes taking the time to study her craft. Lyric attended Syracuse University where she earned a bachelor’s of fine arts in theater.

6. She’s A Tiffany Haddish Fan

Lyric doesn’t just like to make great projects, she likes to enjoy them as well and she’s a big fan of Tiffany Haddish’s work. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lyric said, “I love Tiffany Haddish. I tell people that I’m available to play her sister whenever,” she says with a laugh. “Tiffany, girl, I’m available for drinks — or anything!”

7. She Is A Delta

Greek letter organizations have been a major part of the Black American community for well over a decade and Lyric is proud to be a part of that rich history. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. which she joined while she was a student at Syracuse. The sorority has several other notable members including Kym Whitley and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

8. She’s A Dog Person

Sorry to all of the cat people out there, but it looks like Lyric is a dog lover through and through. She has an adorable dog named Alan that, before the birth of her daughter, was the star of Lyric’s Instagram profile. Surprisingly, Alan doesn’t have an account of his own but I’m sure her followers would love it if he did.

9. She Was In MadTV

There was once a time where Saturday Night Live wasn’t the only sketch comedy series in town on Saturday nights. Fox’s rival, MadTV, aired from 1995 to 2009 and returned briefly in 2016. Lyric got a chance to be a part of the show’s 2016 revival when she appeared as various characters in eight episodes.

10. She Loves Food

As a New Orleans native, I think it’s safe to say that Lyric knows a thing or two (or three) about good food. She especially loves barbecue which is why she was very excited on a personal level when the opportunity to host The American Barbecue Showdown came around.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Top Five Episodes Of Netflix’s Cobra Kai (Season Two)
Why Clay Morrow Was the Worst Character on Sons of Anarchy
Oprah
Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Reprise Their Famous 2006 Road Trip
Why Malcolm Reynolds Was the Best Character on Firefly
Five Movies That are Eerily Similar to The Warriors
Movie Rewind: Is Back To The Future Overrated?
The Five Best Lakeith Stanfield Movies of His Career
The Shining vs. The Shawshank Redemption: Which Stephen King Adaption Is Better?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lyric Lewis
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mary Sohn
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Quackity
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine Vall
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
All MCU Phase 4 Villains Created by MCU’s Heroes
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
The Five Biggest Video Game Flops of All-Time
How Lego Video Games Have Evolved So Well Over The Years
Eight Characters We Want to See in Midnight Suns
Best Cases in Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc