Lyriq Bent’s name might not be as well-known as some of his contemporaries, but that doesn’t mean his career hasn’t been a huge success. With more than 20 years of professional acting experience on his resume, Lyriq has managed to find consistency on the big and small screens. He is a versatile actor who isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone to portray all sorts of different characters. Many viewers will recognize him from his role as Jamie Overstreet in the Netflix series She’s Got To Have It. He is also known for being in the Saw movies. Not only does Lyriq have an impressive career behind him, but he’s got some new things coming up as well. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lyriq Bent.
1. He Was Born In Jamaica
Lyriq is originally from Kingston, Jamaica, however he relocated to Canada with his family at a young age and that’s where he spent most of his life. It’s unclear where he lives at the moment, but he has spent most of his acting career doing work in the United States.
2. He Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Acting is what Lyriq has gotten the most attention for, but he’s also focused on other areas of the storytelling experience. Lyriq is also a writer and producer. He made his writing debut in 2010 with the short film Perception. Additionally he has four credits as a producer.
3. He Has More Than 60 Acting Credits
No matter how talented an actor is, getting booked for a job is always a huge accomplishment. After all, nothing in the entertainment industry is ever guaranteed. Lyriq has been fortunate to build a very solid resume that now includes 65 credits. He has appeared in a lot of well-known projects including The Affair and CSI: Miami.
4. He Was In A Video Game
Lyriq’s versatility doesn’t just extend to live action work, he has also given voice acting a shot. He was the voice of Emmanuel Lazare in the 2016 video game Mafia III. This is his only voice acting credit to date and it’s unclear whether or not he plans to do more voice work in the future.
5. He Started His Career As A Graphic Designer
Lyriq’s journey to becoming a professional actor was quite different from most. He didn’t spend his whole life wanting to act and was once on a completely different path entirely. After graduating from Seneca College, Lyriq went on to work as a graphic designer.
6. He Likes To Stay Low Key
Most people who have spent as long in the industry as Lyriq has can’t help but to get caught up in the allure of the spotlight. Lyriq, however, has never been the type of actor who always wants to be seen. He is a relatively private person and he likes to keep all of the attention on his work.
7. He Loves Sports
When Lyriq isn’t busy with work, he’s probably doing something sports related. In addition to being a big sports fan, Lyriq is also an athlete. He loves playing several sports, especially golf. Lyriq also likes to keep himself in good shape and he spends a lot of time at the gym.
8. He Was A DJ
Lyriq is a man of many talents and he has gotten the chance to explore a variety of interests. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Lyriq revealed that he used to be a DJ. He added, “I started out under ground dancehall, then I blossomed into house, hip hop.”
9. He Got Into Acting As A Dare
I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that Lyriq’s journey to acting wasn’t like other people’s. In fact, the only reason he got into acting was because of a dare between him and a co-worker. Lyriq told Jamaica Observer:
I was in my last year of college and my job at the time was downsizing so I was let go. I was broke and needed money and the only other option that was available to me at the time was selling long-distance door to door. I was never one to socialise too much or wear the biggest smile on my face, but everywhere I went during this gig, people kept asking me if I was an actor or a model. A co-worker who was always with me on the route kept encouraging me to go see an acting coach he knew. I told him that the only way I would go is if he made more money than me that day. Turns out he did and this is where I am today. I have never looked back.”
10. He Doesn’t Like Cheese
If you’re the kind of person who loves cheese, you probably have a hard time understanding how there are people out there who don’t like it. Lyriq, however, is one of those people. While answering questions in his AMA, he revealed that he isn’t really a fan of cheese.