Since it’s debut in 2016, This Is Us has been one of the hottest dramas on TV. The Pearson family has stole millions of hearts and viewers are always excited to see what’s next in their story. While the adult stars are usually the ones who get the most recognition, younger cast members have also found a way to steal the show. Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays the younger version of Kate, has become a star on her own right. Although she may not get as much screen time as her older counter part, Mackenzie knows how to light up the screen every time she’s on it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mackenzie Hancsicsak.
1. Her Goal Is To Achieve The EGOT
Mackenzie is still very early on in her career, but she’s already thinking about the things she wants to accomplish in the future. One of those things is winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Something else she wants to achieve is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame like her This Is Us co-star, Mandy Moore.
2. She Is A California Native
Mackenzie was born and raised in southern California which is the perfect place to be for anyone trying to pursue a career in entertainment. She showed an interest in acting at an early age and her mother didn’t hesitate to enroll her in some local acting classes.
3. She Is A Big Lady Gaga Fan
When asked about her favorite celebrity, during an interview with Naluda Magazine, Mackenzie didn’t hesitate to share that she is a big Lady Gaga fan. Mackenzie told Naluda Magazine, “Lady Gaga because she’s nice to her fans. Even though she’s a huge star, who’s super talented, she still makes time for her fans.”
4. She Loves Helping The Community
Even though she’s still just a kid, Mackenzie already has a strong understanding of the importance of giving back to others. She loves to giving back to the community and she is affiliated with a non profit organization called The Sasha Project. According to its website, “The Sasha Project LA, a 501c3 non-profit charitable organization, is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for The Mark Taper-Johnny Mercer Artists Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, helping patients heal through art.”
5. This Is Us Was Her First Acting Job
If Mackenzie didn’t look familiar to you prior to This Is Us, it’s because she’d never been on TV before. Being cast in the series was her first professional acting opportunity, but you’d never be able to guess that by watching her work. Since then, she has had a voice role in the TV series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure which Mandy Moore also had a role in. She will also be in an upcoming movie called My Girls in Summer Sisters.
6. She Has Two Favorite Cast Mates From This Is Us
During an interview with Access, Mackenzie revealed that her favorite people to work with are Lonnie Chavis who plays the younger version of Randall and Parker Bates who plays the younger version of Kevin. If you’re a fan of the show this answer probably isn’t surprising because the Pearson siblings always stick together.
7. She Is A Girl Scout
Since becoming a professional actress, Mackenzie’s life has become a little different from most people her age. In a lot of other ways though, it’s still completely the same. Mackenzie is a member of a local girl scout troop. She even sold well over 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in one year.
8. She Loves Animals
Mackenzie is a true animal lover. She has two dogs, Bear and Finnegan, who were recused from a local shelter. She has a leopard gecko named Luna. Mackenzie is passionate about helping animals and she hopes to get involved with some animal based charities.
9. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
Every actor has something different they love about acting. One of Mackenzie’s favorite things is getting the chance to meet and connect with her fans. She is very active on social media and loves using platforms like Twitter and Instagram to engaged with her supporters.
10. She Wants To Spread Kindness
Mackenzie is a very positive person, and she hopes that she can share that with the world. She is a big believer in the importance of kindness and she has used her platform to promote kindness. With all of the negativity constantly going around in the world, it’s refreshing to see someone who is working hard to combat that.