One personality that has come up in the news as of late got big when she starred on the reality show ’16 & Pregnant’, and then its spinoff, ‘Teen Mom 3’. She got pregnant with her first child at a fairly young age, which landed her on the show to begin with. She and the baby’s father eventually wed in 2013, and together they had two more children. Now, however, rumors of infidelity resulting in the couple splitting up have brought Mackenzie back into the spotlight full force. Sounds like there is a lot to catch up one when it comes to Mackenzie McKee, doesn’t it? Well, if that isn’t a fact I don’t know what is. It’s been several years since ’16 & Pregnant’ made its mark; she’s been married for six…how the time flies. Well, let’s see if we can’t make some sense out of all the gossip that has been floating around about this young woman and her family. You might as well grab a snack and a beverage, put up your feet, and settle in. Time to learn something new today.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Mackenzie McKee
1. Birth, Upbringing, and Education
McKee was born Mackenzie Taylor Douthit in Miami, Oklahoma on October 17, 1994; she is a Libra born in the Year of the Dog. Her mother, Angie Douthit, and father, Brad, raised her. She was raised in home that taught the Christian faith, along with two sisters, Kaylee and Whitney, a brother, Zeke, and an adopted brother, Michael Williams (Mike), who had Down’s Syndrome and passed away eighteen years after his adoption; Mackenzie was eleven when he died. As a small child Mackenzie enjoyed tumbling, and at the age of 4 years her mother denied her request to begin gymnastics until the girl could do a back-handspring. McKee ended up teaching herself, showing her intense determination. She finished high school and enrolled in cosmetology college, which would help in supporting her and her family while she pursued other goals.
2. Health Issues
Another major thing took place in Mackenzie’s life only a year later, when she was twelve: She was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes. While most who share this diagnosis are able to life long, healthy, and productive lives with proper diet and treatment, the condition is known to cause issues with pregnancy, including g higher-than-normal birth weight. Mackenzie experienced this particular problem first-hand with her oldest son, Gannon, who was a bit large at birth, resulting in his being born by C-Section. In an interview with Starcasm, Mackenzie gives details on how diabetes has affected her life and her pregnancies, as well as what she has learned about being diabetic.
3. Her Mother’s Illness
While some may consider the fact that she had three children by a very young age something of a tragedy, we doubt that Mackenzie does. However, she knows exactly what tragedy and heartache are, as she has been followed by them most of her life. In January of 2018 her mother, Angie, was diagnosed with Stage IV brain cancer. Angie endured treatment for the illness until the first week of December, 2019, when she discontinued it due to being given only six months to live by physicians. Angie Douthit died three weeks after stopping her treatments, which was earlier than the six month estimate given by doctors. Her passing took place on December 9th of this year.
4. Personal Life
True, it’s hard to call it a ‘personal life’ when it has pretty much been all on MTV, but nonetheless, it is supposed to be ‘personal’. Mackenzie got pregnant with son Gannon, which was the deciding factor for her to be on ’16 & Pregnant’. She married Josh, the boy’s father, in 2013, and the couple went on to have daughter Jaxie and son Broncs. Today, Gannon is 8, Jaxie is 5, and Broncs is 3. Earlier this year, in August, Mackenzie announced that she and Josh were separating; it was the day before their wedding anniversary, according to IMDb. Supposedly the separation is based on infidelity, but as far as we know these are only rumors right now, and there is nothing to substantiate claims that the rumors are the reason for the separation.
5. Career Goals
Since Mackenzie starred in two of MTV’s reality projects and became fairly well-known, she could likely get her foot into the show business door quite easily. But she has chosen not to go that route. Instead, she has worked in a salon doing hair and makeup to help her husband support the family, and to assist her in the pursuit of her real goal: Working in fitness. Whether this means she wants to be a trainer or a dietician or both, we do not know. We simply know that this is a goal she has been working toward, and we offer her all the support and encouragement in the world.
6. From Cheerleading to Motherhood
Before giving birth to Gannon, getting married, and having two more kids, Mackenzie was a cheerleader in high school, and she and Josh were something of an ‘it’ couple. She was popular, had lots of friends, and a boyfriend she loved. How did becoming a mother change all of that for Mackenzie? In one episode of ’16 & Pregnant’, she struggles to reconcile being pregnant to having a ‘normal’ life. Well, it certainly put a kibosh on cheerleading, we’re willing to be. Having a small child can prolong education, and it can cause expecting parents to have to turn their backs on long-term dreams and goals in order to fulfill short-term obligations, like when Josh had to stop doing the rodeo in exchange for a ‘real’ job. Besides that, they had to deal with pregnancy complications due to diabetes. It seems that while young women have been giving birth forever, our society places a bigger emphasis on our own personal gratification rather than the beauty of parenting. Not that kids should run out an get pregnant so they can experience it themselves. But if it happens it should be enjoyed, and our selfish narrow-mindedness seems to steal that away. Fortunately, Mackenzie has proven that she is willing to make any needed sacrifices for her children, and I am willing to be that choice doesn’t bother her a bit when she tries to sleep at night.
7. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
Being born on October 17th makes Mackenzie a Libra. Libra women are said to be some of the most charming and intelligent women on the zodiac. They exhibit passion the people and circumstances in their lives, as well as for the things they really want. They are almost always well-kept and physically attractive, and they know how to turn on the charm when it comes to getting what they want. Being born in 1994 means that Mackenzie was born in the Year of the Dog. These children are decisive and independent, two traits which certainly complement each other. They are also sincere and loyal to others in their lives, including friends, family, and lovers. When it comes to hard times, Libras face them head on, and are not afraid to fight to come out ahead of the hard knocks.
8. Net Worth
Professionally speaking, Mackenzie is known for being a reality television star, and that is where the bulk of her net worth came from. Starred in two MTV reality shows, with one being something of a spinoff from the first. McKee was introduced to the public through ’16 & Pregnant’, then went on to star in ‘Teen Mom 3’, which chronicled some of the girls’ lives as they began to raise their children. According to Idolnetworth, the shows brought Mackenzie into a current net worth of approximately $1.9 million, or at least, the shows gave her a very good financial head start.
9. Social Media
Yes, it’s true that Mackenzie has introduced some personal drama to her fans through social media, like the time she threatened suicide in a post (she later said she posted it to get a point across to bullies). But it doesn’t matter…it’s HER page, right? Well, we won’t give an opinion; we’ll only say we’ve all posted one thing or another we regretted. Anyway, needless to say, she is active on social media. She can be found at @mackenziemckee on Instagram and @kenziedouthit on Twitter. She can be found on Facebook; he page bears her name.
10. Mac Fitness/Body By Mac
Remember our mention of her ‘fitness dreams’? Well, Mackenzie is doing what it takes to bring those dreams to fruition. In 2018 she launched the BodyByMac fitness program, has a fitness blog called Mackenzie’s Health and Fitness as well as a Facebook page dedicated to her program, and her ‘Body By Mac’ workout, which sold like wildfire upon release. She is obviously health conscious, and this is likely partially due to her diabetes and partially due to her mother’s ailments, but it doesn’t matter what her motivation is…as long as she is motivated. And she has made it very obvious that she is not only motivated, she is ready to work as well.
Mackenzie McKee has certainly done a lot of growing up since her days on ’16 & Pregnant’, and we couldn’t be happier for her. Sure, she is going through some hard times in her marriage, and we want nothing but the best outcome for her. But it is almost certain that no matter how things turn out in that arena, Mackenzie is going to be okay in the end. Isn’t that all any of us want for these celebrities that follow and fawn over? We certainly wish Mackenzie, her family, and all of her loved ones the very best lives possible, along with incredible success and limitless satisfaction and contentment.