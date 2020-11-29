10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madalen Mills

Netflix is bringing their A-game, again, with “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” on their streaming platform. Featuring some of the most famous stars in Hollywood (hey, Forest Whittaker), this is going to be huge. However, it’s breakout star Madalen Mills that has people talking. In a cast of big names, she’s the young girl who is taking the world by storm. Everyone wants to know more about her. Who she is and what she’s up to, because we all know she’s about to be a huge star. She’s young, but she’s so talented we cannot get enough of her. Let’s find out what we can.
1. She’s Basically a Christmas Baby
Madalen Mills is young. We told you already that she’s the breakout star of the Netflix hit, but it surprised us to learn she’s only 11. She was born just a few days prior to Christmas. December 20 is her birthday, and we want to believe her Christmastime birth is a sign that this was a perfect role for her.
2. She’s Always Been a Star
She’s 11, but she’s big on talent. She was the star of her own school’s program “The Jungle Book,” and she killed it. She was only in the first grade at the time, but she was given the role of Mowgli. It was the moment in her life when she realized that she was going to do this forever, professionally. Imagine being in the first grade and actually fulfilling your dream and then going bigger from there.
3. She’s A Singer
Not only is she the most adorable thing in the world, she’s also a great singer. She’s actually going to be the voice you hear on the Jingle Jangle soundtrack. She’s so good, and it’s such a great role for her, and she’s going to make sure this works for her. She’s a superstar in every aspect of her life.
4. She’s Also Musical
Did we mention she’s only 11? It’s hard for us to believe, too. She’s so talented. She has so much passion for what she does, and she’s good at it, too. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and one of those things is that she’s a bass guitar player. Most people cannot even figure out how to play the guitar, and she’s got it down pat. We aren’t done, either. Not only is she a bass guitar player, she also plays the piano. Who is this child prodigy?
5. She’s A School Lover
Here’s where darling Madalen reminds me of my own daughter just a year older than she is. She loves school, but not the way – for example – my six-year-old twins love school because of lunch and recess and physical education and art. She, like my oldest, loves her STEM subjects. Also like my own sweet girl, math is her favorite. Not that I’m biased, but that small fact is what makes kids so cool.
6. Her Mom Runs Her Instagram Account
She has nearly 7k followers on the social media platform right now, but her mother manages it for her. We are going to tell you we agree with her mother about this one. It’s too much to put a child this age on social media, and this is something her mother should be doing for her. We have a feeling she’s a great mom to her little girl.
7. She’s Been on Broadway
We love this. Broadway is one of the most elusive and one of the most amazing places to spend time, and she’s already done so at the age of 11. She was part of the “School of Rock,” when it performed on Broadway. She’s in her first major motion picture via Netflix right now, she’s a talented musician, and we have a feeling she’s going to surprise us with something else in the future.
8. She Tries Her Best
It’s just her way of doing things. She tries her best, she does her best, and she works hard. When she was on Broadway and performed live, she did her best and moved on quickly if she hit a wrong note or messed up in any manner. She always gives everything she does the best of what she has, and it works for her.
9. She’s Close to Her Family
She’s 11, so she kind of has to be since she relies on them to take care of her and meet her basic needs, but she’s got a good family. Her parents support her and make sure she’s able to live out her dreams. They are able to help her out when she needs it. She made a point of letting the world know her dad takes care of her two cats when she’s not home to do it, and that he’s the best dad in the world.
10. She’s a Fun Kid
She might be fabulously talented, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still a child. She knows how to have fun. She loves her family, and she loves her cats, and she loves to play with makeup (for Halloween, not for everyday life). She’s a typical kid, and that makes her extra cool.