When Maddie Brush was introduced to the world, she was 14 year old Maddie Brown, and a cast member on the TLC series Sister Wives. Maddie and her unconventional family quickly became reality TV stars are the world watched watched Kody Brown manage multiple wives and over a dozen children. In the more than 10 years since the show debuted, viewers got the chance to see Maddie grow up and start a family of her own. Now a wife and mother of two, Maddie is living her own life. Fans can still expect to catch glimpses of her and her family on Sister Wives. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maddie Brush.
1. She Has No Plans To Be Part Of A Plural Marriage
Since Maddie is the product of a plural marriage, many people have wondered whether she and her husband, Caleb, will decide to follow in her parents’ food steps. The answer, however, is no. She and Caleb have decided that they want their marriage to be monogamous.
2. She Lives In North Carolina
If you’re a fan of Sister Wives then you know that deciding where to leave has been an on going issue for the family. From Utah, to Nevada, to Arizona, the Browns have struggled to find a place where they can feel comfortable and accepted. Fortunately that hasn’t been an issue for Maddie. Still, many people will be surprised to know that she lives in North Carolina which is very far from her family in Arizona.
3. She’s All About Health And Wellness
We’ve all heard how people start to change once they become parents, and apparently there’s some truth to that in Maddie’s case. Her Instagram bio mentions that she is “Becoming that crunchy momma I swore I would never be.” According to CrunchyMoms.com, a crunchy mom is “A mom who is environmentally, health, and socially conscious.” Maddie is very mindful of the things she feeds herself and her children.
4. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
One of the best things about living in North Carolina is the fact Maddie is constantly surrounded by picturesque views. Maddie enjoys spending time outdoors with her family and it’s very common to see them exploring local trails and checking out some of the beautiful natural scenery.
5. She Participated in Blackout Tuesday
It’s no secret that Maddie was raised in a very religious household, and she continues to carry those beliefs with her today. One of those beliefs is that everyone should be treated with love and respect. On June 2, 2020, Maddie participated in a virtual show of solidarity called Blackout Tuesday to show her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and the fight to end racism.
6. She Had To Make A Difficult Decision Regarding Her Daughter’s Health
Maddie’s daughter, Evangalynn, was born with a rare syndrome called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly (FATCO). The disorder affected the way her bones were formed when she was in the womb. In Evangalynn, this resulted in her being born a missing toe a thumb and a missing fibula in one leg. Two of her fingers were also fused together. Recently, Maddie and Caleb had to make the difficult choice to have one of Evangalynn’s legs amputated. Many people criticized the decision, but Maddie went on to explain that the amputation would give Evangalynn a better chance at having a functional prosthetic in the future.
7. She Loves Learning New Things
Maddie is a very curious person and she’s always on the lookout for new information. Although it doesn’t appear that she has attended college, learning is still a big part of her life. This has also trickled down into the way she raises her kids as she loves teaching them too.
8. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Being a reality TV star has also resulted in Maddie reaching influencer level numbers on social media. She currently has 343,000 followers on social media. That number has given her the chance to partner with brands to promote their products and services. She is currently an ambassador for Dime Beauty Company.
9. She Was In Labor For Three Days With Her First Child
When Maddie opted for a home birth with her son, Axel, she hoped the process would be smooth and comfortable. Unfortunately, it ended up being anything but that. The entire birthing process took 72 hours and much of it was featured in an episode of Sister Wives.
10. She May Be Getting Her Own Spin Off
Now that Maddie is an adult and living far from her family, her appearances on Sister Wives are going to be fewer and fewer. Luckily, there’s some good news. Some sources have reported that there’s a possibility that Caleb and Maddie will be given a spin-off series.