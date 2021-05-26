Madeleine Madden is still in his early 20s, but she’s already accomplished a lot in her acting career. After making her debut appearance in 2009, Madeleine has worked hard to build a solid reputation in the industry. At this point, she has earned more than two dozen on-screen credits and she definitely isn’t done. In 2021, she will be adding another impressive role to the list with the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time which is based on a novel of the same name. Since the show already has a big fan base, there is extra pressure on the cast to get it right. However, Madeleine is excited to knock it out of the park. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Madeleine Madden.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Madeleine was born and raised in Australia, but she comes from a wide range of ethnic backgrounds including aboriginal Australian, German, Irish, and English. However, it appears that she feels most closely connected to her aboriginal side. From what we can tell, Madeleine still lives in Australia at least some of the time.
2. She’s Always Wanted To Act
In addition to her mother working in the arts, Madeline also has other family members who have followed creative pursuits. She was raised around different forms of artistic expression and it didn’t take long for her to realize that she wanted to be involved. During an interview with Celebrity Kind, Madeleine said, “My family is heavily involved in arts. My mum’s a cheerleader while an aunty is a director. My entire life, I was surrounded by creatives – almost a constructed path of normality to become a struggling artist! (Laughs) I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. ”
3. She Enjoys Hanging Out By The Water
No matter how much a person loves what they do, they always need a little bit of time to disconnect and just enjoy life. When Madeleine gets time to relax, she enjoys being outdoors. She is especially fond of relaxing by the water and soaking up the sun while swimming.
4. She Made Australian History
When Madeleine was 13-years-old, she became the youngest person in Australian history to address the entire nation after she delivered a speech on the future of the indigenous community in Australia. The speech lasted for two minutes and was broadcast to six million viewers.
5. She’s A Star Wars Fan
Even though she’s still young, Madeleine has accomplished a lot of awesome things during her career. However, she also has her sights set on some of the things she wants to accomplish in the future. One of those things would be getting the chance to be in a Star Wars movie. During an interview with Flaunt Magazine, Madeleine shared that she is a big fan of the franchise and referred to herself as a “Star Wars nerd”.
6. She Hopes To Make The World A Better Place
In addition to coming from a family of creatives, Madeleine also comes from a family of activists who instilled in her the importance of standing up for what you believe in. Madeleine is very passionate about human rights and she has used her platform to raise awareness. She also hopes to make a positive impact on the world.
7. She Loves American Movie Culture
Madeleine got her start in the Australian entertainment industry, but she’s ready to take on Hollywood. She told Flaunt Magazine, “I also love the entire American culture with the industry. People line up outside the cinema all day every day to watch a movie, and I love that culture. People are so passionate about movies and storytelling over in the States and it’s a very electric feeling.”
8. She Likes To Skate
Madeleine isn’t just creative, she also has an adventurous side to her. She isn’t afraid to try new things and get her adrenaline pumping a little bit. Roller skating is one of the things she likes to do and she’s pretty good at it. She even shared a video of herself skating on Instagram.
9. She Enjoys Traveling
Madeleine has nothing but love for her home country, but she’s also interested in seeing other parts of the world. She has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to do lots of traveling over the years. Some of the places she’s visited include Italy and Mexico.
10. She Likes To Connect With Her Fans
Throughout her career, Madeleine has built a very solid fan base and that isn’t something she takes for granted. Madeleine loves using social media as a way to interact with their fans and show them the same appreciation they’ve shown her throughout her career.