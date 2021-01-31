Some people may have a hard time believing this, but Madeline Appiah only has eight on screen credits. That doesn’t mean she’s new to the industry, though. Madeline has built up a lot of theater experience and it has translated very well to her on screen roles. She manages to effortlessly light the screen up every time she gets in front of the camera. After a series of minor appearances, she got her first big break in 2018 when she was cast as Agnes in In the Long Run. She quickly showed that she had the skills to keep up with industry vets and she earned the respect of viewers, colleagues, and critics. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madeline Appiah.
1. She Always Wanted To Be An Actress
There aren’t many people who can say they’ve actually doing the thing they said they wanted to do when they were younger, but Madeline is one of the lucky few who can. From an early age Madeline knew that she was destined to be an actress and she used to love putting on little shows for her family.
2. Her Family Comes From West Africa
Madeline was born and raised in the United Kingdom, but her family is originally from Ghana and Sierra Leone. During an interview with the British Comedy Guide Madeline said, ” My mum came from Ghana, not from poverty but from a big, well-established family. Obviously she wanted different opportunities that she could have abroad. You came with all that pride of who you are – Ghanaian, your food, your culture, your music and your language. And there wasn’t anything like feeling ‘less worthy’.”
3. She’s Happily Married
For the most part, Madeline likes to keep her personal life to herself but we do know that she is happily married to a man named David Bevan who works as a photographer. The couple has two children together and spending time with them is Madeline’s favorite thing to do.
4. She Felt A Strong Connection To The Role Of Agnes
It’s not always possible for actors to feel connected to their roles, but it’s always nice when they do. Madeline got the chance to experience that when she was played Agnes in In the Long Run. Madeline told Pride Magazine that she saw a lot of similarities between her mother and Agnes.
5. Working With Idris Elba Is One Of Her Proudest Moments
Madeline has accomplished a lot of cool things in her career, but one of the things she values the most was the opportunity to work with Idris Elba. While talking to Pride Magazine she said, “I’ve been such an admirer of his work, I’ve really admired his journey and it’s been inspiring to see his rise before our eyes. He works so hard and has really created a lovely vibe on set; it’s a place where you want to bring your best.”
6. She Played The Role Of Tina Turner
Madeline’s theater career has been extremely impressive. Just like her on screen work, Madeline brings a special energy every time she gets on stage. Throughout the years, she has earned dozens of stage credits. One of the most noteworthy was playing the legendary musician Tina Turner in Tina Turner: The Musical.
7. She Has Radio Experience
The stage and the screen aren’t the only places where Madeline’s talent has been able to shine. She has also been a part of several radio programs on BBC Radio 4. Some of her radio credits include The Continuing Adventures of Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid and Mandela: In His Own Words.
8. She Has A Strong Support System
Many times people who come from immigrant families have expressed feeling pressure to follow a particular career path. That wasn’t Madeline experience at all, though. Her family has always supported her desire to work in the entertainment industry and they remain her biggest fans.
9. She’s Active On Social Media
If you’re a fan of Madeline’s work and would like to keep up with her on social media, you’ll be happy to know that she is fairly active on both Instagram and Twitter. Although she doesn’t post much about her personal life, fans can stay up to date with what she’s working on professionally.
10. Her Career Hasn’t Always Been Smooth Sailing
If you were to take a look at Madeline’s professional acting resume, you might get the impression that things have been extremely easy for her. She has managed to work consistently between the screen and the stage and she’s had some great roles. In reality, however, things haven’t always gone the way she’d hoped. She’s had to deal with lots of disappointment and rejection over the years, but she never let it get her down.