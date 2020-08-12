Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madi Monroe

Madi Monroe is living the Generation Z dream: she has more followers on social media than most of us could ever imagine. In fact, with nearly 10 million followers on TikTok and 2.5 million on Instagram, Madi has a larger following than many celebrities who have been working in the entertainment industry for decades. The fact is that being a social media influencer is the cool new thing to do, and Madi does it very well. Her entertaining content, which mostly consists of dance videos, has made her very popular among teenage social media users who often try to imitate the same dances. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madi Monroe.

1. Her Mom Is A News Anchor

Madi isn’t the only person in the Williams family to have a natural talent for being in front of the camera. Her mother, Erika Monroe Williams, is a news anchor who started her career in Texas and eventually established herself in Arizona and California. Erika was also a contestant on The Taste in 2013.

2. She Enjoys Traveling

Just because Madi is a social media influencer doesn’t mean that she spends all of her time in staring at a screen. She is a very active person who likes to get out and enjoy the world. She loves to travel and has visited places such as Hawaii and and the Bahamas.

3. Her Dad Was A Professional Baseball Player

Madi’s father is 5 time MLB all-star and 2001 World Series champion, Matt Williams. He  is currently a manager for the South Korean baseball team, the Kia Tigers. Madi and her father have a very close bond. On Father’s Day, she shared a beautiful Instagram post about their relationship. Through her father, Madi also has three half siblings.

4. She Started A YouTube Channel

Some people think of Madi as just a TikToker, but the truth is she has the entire social media game on lock. Her multi-platform following also includes Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Her YouTube channel was originally started in 2017, but her oldest video dates back to just six months ago. She currently has 346,000 subscribers and her videos have gotten over 12 million total views.

5. She’s A Brand Ambassador

When your social media presence is as massive as Madi’s, it’s only a matter of time before the brands come calling. Many brands have started using influencers in their marketing campaigns because it’s a more organic way to advertise their products or services. Madi has promoted skin care products such as Clear Start.

6. She’s An Aspiring Actress

Being an influencer is great and all, but that isn’t the only thing Madi has in mind for her future. She is also an aspiring actress who has already landed some roles. Most notably, she was one of several influencers to have a main role in the web series, Attaway General. Hopefully she will get even more opportunities as her career progresses.

7. Sometimes She Misses Her Privacy

Like lots of other young influencers, Madi doesn’t like to share too many details about her personal life. However, when you’re a social media influencer with millions of followers, it’s not always easy to keep things on the low. In a recent Tweet, she revealed that she wishes she could have a normal conversation with someone without having to worry about them posting it on social media.

8. She’s Considering Selling Merch

Merchandise has become a popular way for influencers to expand their brand and give their supporters a chance to show their love. On top of that, it can be a good revenue stream. Madi hasn’t released any merchandise yet, judging by one of her tweets, it’s something she appears to be thinking about.

9. She’s Signed To A Management Agency

Being a social media influencer has officially become a legitimate job, and many influencers have decided to treat it as such. After all, with the help of the right people, an influencer can easy make a six figure income in exchange for only a few hours of work per day. On top of being a member of Not a Content House, she is also signed to Moxie Management Company which was founded by her mother.

10. She Has Show Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement

Madi is only 16-years-old, but she’s already developed a strong sense of self and she isn’t afraid to stand up for the things she believes in. She has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and shared, “i will never completely understand. but what i do know is that i will continue to fight with you and for you. “


