10 Things You Didn’t Know About Madison Beer

Madison Beer is a popular pop star singer famous for songs such as Hurts like Hell, Melodies, Dead, All for Love, Home with You and Unbreakable among others. You are probably familiar with her music prowess already. If curious to know more about Madison, other than her musical career, here are 10 facts to satisfy your curiosity.
1. Age and Family
She was born on 5th March 1999 in Jericho, New York, which makes her 22 years old currently. Her parents are both Jewish and she has a younger brother named Ryder. As per Jewish traditions and customs, Madison celebrated her bat mitzvah in 2012.
2. Nick Names
While growing up, Madison had several nicknames including Mads and Madi. But the most outstanding nickname she got was monkey due to her love for climbing things. She also used to love using the monkey emoji a lot.
3. She was Discovered by Justin Bieber
In 2012, Madison began her musical career journey by singing and posting song covers on her YouTube channel. According to Wikipedia, one her posts where she did a cover of Etta James, At Last, caught the attention of Justin Bieber. He then went ahead to share a link to the cover with his followers. Through this, Madison instantly became popular. Bieber further propeled her musical career by signing her to Island Records, a record label where he was also signed. From that moment onwards, life in the music world has just gotten better for Madison.
4. Scandal
On 21st March 2019, during Madison’s 21st birthday a sex video featuring Madison started doing rounds on social media. It was an old video of her taken while she was 14-years old. She then took to Twitter to speak of her experience with the leaked private videos. According to her, while 14, she had fallen in love with a boy and during their love escapades had sent him private Snapchats of her. However, the boy was not to be trusted as he ended up sharing the video with her friends, family and all who knew her. He even went ahead to share them online. Then, the move had devastated her as she was still too young to handle such matters. Madison admitted that it led her to have perpetual anxiety and trust issues. She went on to add that the same boy resurfaced the same video now being circulated online. However, she wasn’t going to react the same way she did 7 years ago. She had grown to love and forgive herself for the mistakes she did while still exploring her sexuality. In her tweets, the singer took the opportunity to encourage other women who may be going through similar experiences “own your mistakes as a young woman learning about the world. don’t let them define you. don’t let them keep you in fear”, she said.
5. Romantic Relationships
Since she found her way into the spotlight while still a teenager, most of her romantic relationships have been in the spotlight. So far her three most popular relationships have been with:
- Jack Gilinsky – she dated him between 2015 and 2017
- Brooklyn Beckham – They dated for a while after she broke up with Gilinsky however, they soon broke up and Madison admitted that it was due to the long-distance between them.
- Zack Bia – They dated from 2017 to 2019.
Currently, it is not known whether Madison is seeing anyone or not. But there is no pressure on her, considering her young age, she still has plenty of time to find ‘the one’.
6. Celebrity Crushes
Madison has her fair share of celebrities that she fancies. She admits to having a crush on Taylor Lautner and David Archuleta. She especially wouldn’t mind having a thing with David as she loves him.
7. She Loves Dogs
Madison adores dogs evident from the cute photos she shares of her dogs. This also points us to her personality, according to Psychology Today, people who love dogs are outgoing and lively. True to this statement, Madison always seems to be bubbly and full of life.
8. Her Greatest Desire is to be a Mom
According to an interview she did with The Sun, Madison says that she wants to be a mom so bad. She says that family means the world to her and she would so much love to have kids, though not just yet.
9. Net Worth
As young as Madison is, she has an impressive net worth of $1.5 Million as of 2019. According to Top Planet Info, She has earned this wealth from the sale of her music albums, public appearances, music tours, and endorsements. She has also made quite some money from social media pages such as YouTube where she frequently posts videos.
10. Social Media
Madison actively utilizes social media platforms to keep in touch with her family, friends, and fans. On her pages, she has an impressive number of followers who she keeps engaged with video uploads and her gorgeous photos. She appears on Twitter and Instagram as @madisonbeer. On instagram, she has over 15 million followers. However, it’s not been all rosy for her on social media. In an interview she did with the Sun, Madison admitted that social media nearly drove her into depression. Being considered a young, successful, gorgeous and talented pop singer, fans expected that her life was perfect which was not the case. She said it was hard to put up the perfect face all the time. The singer also addressed how negative comments had affected her mental health. She has since released a single Dear Society that expresses her displeasure on this issue. Also, Madison now spends lesser time on social media to protect her mental health.
Conclusion
Madison Beer continues to make great music and connections which have seen her star shine brighter every day. To see what she’s been up to lately catch her on her social media pages.