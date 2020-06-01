Thanks to social media, the whole concept of what it means to be a celebrity has totally changed. While fame was once primarily reserved for actors and athletes, it’s now been extended to include people who create content for the internet. Lots of teens have been taking advantage of that, and TikTok has given them another outlet to express themselves. Better known to her followers as Mads, Madison Lewis is one of the young people who is using social media to become a celebrity. As one of the hottest people on TikTok, Madison is quickly building a strong brand. The 17-year-old social media start has built up a following of more than 8.5 million people. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Madison Lewis.
1. She’s A Triplet
Madison is the youngest of three, but in a very unique way. She is a triplet and was two minutes after her brother, Dakota, and just one minute after her sister, Riley. Dakota and Riley are her only siblings and all three of the Lewis children were born on Christmas Eve.
2. She Wants To Be An Actress
Madison is clearly a natural at being in front of the camera, and eventually she hopes to get the chance to be in front of some bigger cameras. She’s already had a starring role in the web series, Chicken Girls, and she already has her sights set on the future. Madison would love the opportunity to play a Marvel superhero and to have a voice role in a Disney movie.
3. She’s Homeschooled
Social media isn’t the only thing about Madison’s life that is different from most other kids her age. She’s also homeschooled, and not just because of COVID-19. Although there’s a stereotype that people who are homeschooled have poor social skills, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all for Madison.
4. She Got Her Start On Musical.ly
Lots of the other popular people on TikTok are relatively new to the platform, but not Madison Lewis. She is what most people would consider an OG when it comes to social media. She has actually been making videos since 2014 when TikTok was called Musical.ly.
5. She Doesn’t Consider Herself Famous
At this point, lots of people would consider Madison famous, but she doesn’t see herself that way. She says, “I used to tell myself, ‘Oh my God, you’re famous once you walk on a red carpet,’ but I’ve walked on a red carpet millions of times, and I still don’t consider myself famous”. So, until literally, everybody in the entire world knows who I am, then I’m famous. Or maybe to the level of a Kardashian, because I don’t consider myself famous.”
6. She’s A YouTuber
Madison seems to have mastered all forms of social media. On top of being on Instagram and TikTok, she’s also a successful YouTuber. She created her YouTube account in 2014 around the same time she got on Musical.ly. She currently has 489,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 25 million total views.
7. She Appreciates All Of Her Followers
It goes without saying that celebrities are where they are because of the people who support them. However, not all celebs treat their fans with respect. Fortunately, Madison isn’t one of those people. She is incredibly grateful for all of the people who have supported her over the years and she tries to interact with her fans as much as she can.
8. She Would Love To Work On Stranger Things
Marvel and Disney aren’t the only big companies Madison would like to work with. If she had the opportunity to work on any show, she says it would be Netflix’s Stranger Things. She is a big fan of the show and would love the chance to be a part of making it.
9. She Hates Hearing People Chew
We all have pet peeves, and unfortunately, some people’s pet peeves are things they have to deal with on a regular basis. One of Madison’s biggest pet peeves is when people chew with their mouths open. She hates the sound of food moving around in people’s mouths when they chew.
10. She’s From California
Madison was born and Arizona but eventually moved to California with her family. She enjoys living in California because of the beautiful weather. Another perk of living in California is that Los Angeles has become the hot spot for social media influencers who are trying to expand their careers.