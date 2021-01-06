Season 25 of The Bachelor is off to an entertaining start, but one of the most interesting things about this season doesn’t have anything to do with the current contestants. Even before the show aired, there were lots of rumors circulating that a woman named Madison Nelson would be joining the cast. This was noteworthy because there is information to suggest that she and the bachelor, Matt James, knew each other prior to filming. Although Madison isn’t one of the contestants on the show, she’s still the topic of lots of conversations among fans of The Bachelor. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Madison Nelson.
1. She Is A Private Person
Even though Madison’s name has been all over blogs about The Bachelor, she doesn’t seem to have any interest in being in the spotlight. Madison hasn’t done any interviews and her Instagram account is currently private. There is a chance she made decide to open it up once the buzz from the show dies down.
2. She Is An Indiana Native
Unfortunately, there isn’t much information about Madison floating around the internet other than her association with The Bachelor. One thing we do know, however, is that she is originally from Indiana. These days, however, she appears to be living in the New York City area. This is also where Matt James currently lives.
3. Rumors Suggest She’s Dated Matt James
When news initially broke that Madison may be a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, people began digging into her past. Not only was it revealed that she knew Matt James, but it also appears that the two may have briefly dated. It’s unclear how the two met, however. Typically, it is against the rules for contestants to communicate with The Bachelor in any way before the show, so it’ll be an interesting plot twist if it’s true that Madison and Matt dated in the past.
4. She Works For IBM
Things seem to be going very well for Madison in her professional life. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she has been working for IBM for a little over five years and she’s moved up through the ranks quite a bit. Currently, she works as the Executive Communications Lead for IBM VP. Prior to working for IBM, she worked at General Mills.
5. She Has A Degree In Marketing
Madison attended the University of Notre Dame where she studied at the Mendoza College of Business. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2015. While in school, she was active in several organizations on campus including Hall Council and the Undergraduate Marketing Club.
6. She May Be Joining The Show Later
Madison was originally mentioned among the list of women who would be competing on the show, but now that the show has started we see that she isn’t actually a contestant. There are many who believe that she will join the show at some point in the season. We’ll all have to keep watching to see if that rumor is true. If it is, it might just be one of the biggest plot twists in the show’s history.
7. She Is All About Kindness
You can tell a lot about a person by what they put in their social media profile. Despite the fact that her profile is private, her bio makes it clear that she’s a big believer in the importance of kindness. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to learn more about her if she appears on the show.
8. She Doesn’t Appear To Have Any TV Experience
Madison doesn’t seem to have any desire to become a reality TV star. As far as we’re able to tell, she has never been on a reality TV show and she doesn’t have any acting experience. This could be a big part of the reason why she’s chosen to stay low key now that she’s been connected to the show.
9. She Is Bilingual
Learning another language isn’t an easy thing to do, but it’s something that can definitely come in handy. This is especially true when you work in an international field like marketing. According to her LinkedIn profile, Madison speaks Spanish although it’s unclear whether or not she’s fluent.
10. She Loves Helping Others
Kindness is more than just a word to to Madison, it’s an action. She loves giving back to others whenever she can and she’s especially passionate about working with young people. She has done some volunteer work over the years including being a youth mentor with Big Brother Big Sister.