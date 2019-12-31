Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madison Stalker

3 mins ago

Madison Stalker

Life as Second Stewardess on the Parsifal can be a lot of fun. Sun, sand, waves, and exotic views can make for a dream job as you sail off to exotic destinations and see the world. However, it can also be tense. Small quarters, and nowhere to go if you don’t happen to get along with the other staff members, guests, or captain, can make things worse. We can only imagine that the whole situation is made just a smidge more difficult by the camera crew following you everywhere you go. Madison Stalker deals with it all by having a very humorous outlook and a forward personality, but we wanted to know more about the bombastic blonde. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Madison Stalker.

1. The Stolen Sombrero

When the cast of Below Deck was asked to show off what’s inside their bags for a special feature on what they feel are travel essentials, the first thing Madison pulled out was a small sombrero. She says she stole it ‘from dinner’ one night. We aren’t sure, but we’re guessing that means it was a centerpiece. Something about the small straw hat was just a must-have for Stalker. She didn’t share the whole story, but we’ll bet it was a memorable night.

2. Figure Skating

When she was younger, Madison was very physical. In fact, she was a competitive figure skater. Anyone who wants to keep up in the figure-skating world has to get up early and work hard almost every day to stay on top of their game. Risking injury and learning to perform under pressure is just part of the package. Spending time nearly every day practicing at a sport that not only requires muscle and timing but exceptional balance as well has probably helped Madison in her yachting stewardess career.

3. Educated Woman

After she graduated high school, Madison did what many young people do and moved on to college. For her, that meant attending Michigan State University. According to every profile, we could find on her she graduated there. However, we don’t know what she went to school for or what degree she achieved. It’s never mentioned.

4. Intense in Other Ways

Working on a yacht may seem a lot like working at any hotel or service industry job, and there are a lot of parallels. However, there’s one massive difference that most people don’t take into account. Working on a ship of any kind is intensely physical. Not only do you have to contend with limited space, and nowhere to go, but the constant motion of the yacht itself makes maneuvering around at simple tasks much harder. The balancing act is well suited to Madison’s wild personality, but make no mistake, she works hard for her paycheck.

5. Energizer Bunny

From being a sporty and competitive child to working in an industry that requires you to spend all day every day fighting to stay upright, Madison certainly isn’t afraid of a challenge. She has so much energy that according to her Bravo profile, she’s “like the energizer bunny.” After seeing her in action, we can certainly believe it. It just goes to show that getting in the habit of staying in shape and in motion early can help you stay fit and active your whole life.

6. Always Bring a Camera When You Sail

Like most of the crew, Madison always takes her camera with her on the ship. When your job is to travel the world and see some of the most gorgeous coastlines and ocean travel destinations in the world, we can’t imagine what luxury item you might need more. For Madison, her Polaroid is vital. Keeping a visual record of all the stunning places she’s visited must make for outstanding photo albums.

7. One Way Please

After graduation, Madison wasn’t one of those young people who had no clue what to do next. The gorgeous Stalker went straight to the ticket counter and got herself a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale. She headed south and never looked back. After that, she got into the yachting industry, and since then, she’s spent her time moving from yacht to yacht working on the seas and advancing in her chosen career. Indecisive is not a word we’d use to describe this smart, savvy, forward woman. Madison seems always to know what she wants, and she knows how to have fun.

8. Detroit MI

Madison didn’t just appear out of thin air. She was born and raised in a suburb of Detroit. Motor City as it’s sometimes called is teeming with fun activities for young people to enjoy, but it’s relatively cold since it’s up near the Canadian border. Moving south to warmer climes is something a lot of people who were raised in cold weather aspire to do, but few people get so far from home. For Madison, who let her wanderlust take her all the way to the sea and beyond, getting away from the ice seems to suit her just fine.

9. Single?

There’s been plenty of romantic drama on Below Deck, but none for Madison. We checked everywhere, and as far as we can tell, she’s flying solo, for now. She’s never been married and doesn’t seem to be interested in getting tied down by a long term relationship. Is there love on the horizon for her anytime soon? You’ll have to tune in to find out for yourself.

10. Still a Bit of a Mystery

Madison Stalker isn’t one of those people who has fifty public social media accounts. She shares a little about her travels on the show, but other than that, you won’t find her spilling her personal information all over the way some reality stars do. It seems like Madison’s private life is her own, and she likes it just fine that way. We can respect that. It’s hard enough to get privacy on a yacht even when there aren’t cameras documenting every step you take.

Final Thoughts

Madison Stalker is one of the most elusive people we’ve ever researched. Somehow she manages to be on TV and still keep almost everything to herself. We’re not sure if she’s super sneaky or just not invested in getting noticed. Either way, we’re intrigued. Hopefully, we’ll all learn more as Below Deck continues. Do you know any fun facts about Madison? Share them with us in the comments below.


Lily Wordsmith
Lily Wordsmith (LilyWordsmith.com) is a freelance writer who has had a love affair with the written word for decades. You can find her writing blog posts and articles while sitting under a tree at the local park watching her kids play, or typing away on her tablet in line at the DMV. In addition to her freelance career, she is pursuing ebook writing with an ever-growing repertoire of witty ebooks to her name. Her diversity is boundless, and she has written about everything from astrobotany to zookeepers. Her real passions are her family, baking desserts and writing science fiction.

