When the world was introduced to Mady Gosselin, she was just a little girl. She and the rest of her siblings spent a decade growing up in front of the world thanks to their time as reality TV stars. Unfortunately for Maddy and her siblings, however, that time in the spotlight wasn’t always full of positivity. Mady’s parents divorced in 2009 and much of it played out in front of the public. Now 20-years-old, it been a few years since Mady and the rest of her family was on our TV screens, but that hasn’t stopped people from being curious about her and the rest of the Gosselin crew. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mady Gosselin.
1. She Attends Syracuse University
If you’ve been following the Gosselin family since their first TV special then you may have a hard time believing that Mady is old enough to be in college. That, however, is the reality of the situation. She is currently a student at Syracuse University in New York. She told The Sun that she chose the school partly because she feels it’s big enough for her to successfully “blend in”.
2. She Is A YouTuber
Mady launched a YouTube channel in the spring of 2019. Although she has only posted one time, she managed to rack up over 5,000 subscribers. The one video on her channel has gotten 51,000 views. She hasn’t shared whether or not she has plans to create more content.
3. She Has A Rocky Relationship With Her Dad
Jon and Kate didn’t exactly have the cleanest break. Even now, more than a decade after their divorce, the former couple is still in court dealing with custody battles. Along the way, Mady and her father’s relationship fell apart and it’s gotten to the point where the two no longer speak.
4. She Has A Large Instagram Following
Being on reality TV has officially become the quickest way to reach influencer level numbers on social media. Mady has 124,000 followers on Instagram, many of whom were fans of Kate Plus 8. Surprisingly, it doesn’t appear that she’s done any brand partnerships.
5. Her Family’s Show Is Her Only TV Experience
Many reality TV stars often hope. to eventually get other opportunities in the entertainment industry. That doesn’t seem to be Mady’s plan, though. She doesn’t have any TV experience outside of being on TV with her family and hasn’t expressed interest in having a career in entertainment.
6. She Is A TikToker
Instagram and YouTube aren’t the only places where Mady has been creating content. She has also become pretty popular on TikTok and it’s the platform she’s become the most active on. At the moment, she has over 106,000 followers and has gotten over 1 million likes. In addition to participating in trending TikTok challenges, she also uploads videos featuring family and friends.
7. She Fears Being Abandoned
For the most part, Mady has kept a lot of the details of her personal life out of the public eye, but she has shared a few interesting details. In a TikTok video, she wrote a message that read, “The secret personality I think Im hiding from even myself that causes me to take advantage of people and be incapable of love.” She also added, “And it will only be a matter of time before my friends and family find out and leave me.”
8. She Hasn’t Shared Her Future Plans
By the looks of things, Mady seems to really be enjoying her time in college. She hasn’t shared any information about what she’s studying or what she plans to do in the future. Since she seems to be very interested in blending in and separating herself from her reality TV fame, it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to keep her business out of the spotlight.
9. She Loves Fashion
As Mady gets older and continues to find herself, one of the things she’s developed an interest in is fashion. She has a great sense of style and she loves showing her personality through clothing and accessories. Many of her followers on social media have commented on her skill at putting outfits together.
10. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
One thing we’ve learned about Mady over the years is that she isn’t really afraid to speak her mind. She proudly stands behind the things she believes in and women’s rights and anti-racism are at the top of the list. She has used her social media presence to show her support of both causes and she has also shared helpful resources.